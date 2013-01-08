Vascular PRN Now Offers Custom-Sewn Lymphedema Sleeves for Extra Large, Hard-to-Fit Patients

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Vascular PRN, a leading national distributor of pneumatic compression therapy equipment, is now offering solutions for healthcare professionals struggling to fit extra large patients with compression garments.



Lymphedema is a heartbreaking and life-changing condition that can be very difficult to treat. The Mayo Clinic gives the following description of lymphedema:



Lymphedema refers to swelling that generally occurs in one of your arms or legs. Although lymphedema tends to affect just one arm or leg, sometimes both arms or both legs may be swollen.



Lymphedema is caused by a blockage in your lymphatic system, an important part of your immune and circulatory systems. The blockage prevents lymph fluid from draining well, and as the fluid builds up, the swelling continues. Lymphedema is most commonly caused by the removal of or damage to your lymph nodes as a part of cancer treatment.



There's no cure for lymphedema, but it can be controlled. Controlling lymphedema involves diligent care of your affected limb.



Physicians control lymphedema with a variety of methods that depend on many factors. Tight-fitting arm or leg sleeves are often used, as is wrapping with specialized elastic bandages, medication and, quite often, application of pneumatic compression therapy equipment. This is where Vascular PRN comes in. As one of the nation's premier distributors of this equipment to hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities, Vascular PRN maintains an extensive inventory of compression pumps and sleeves, including those used to prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis, and others designed to prevent limb loss for limbs in danger of requiring amputation.In the case of treatment of lymphedema, some patients have become too large for standard, factory-made sleeves, even in the largest available sizes. Vascular PRN has partnered with a highly specialized company that custom-sews pneumatic garments in any size or shape necessary. Healthcare professionals will be happy to know that there is finally a solution to this often serious problem.



Vascular PRN can be found at http://VascularPRN.com

