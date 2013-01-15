Vasectomy Medical Website Reports That 5 to 10 Percent of Men Who Had a Vasectomy Want It Reversed

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- According to an article on VasectomyMedical.com, every year approximately 600,000 men in North America undergo a vasectomy. Statistically, five to 10% of those men will want to get their vasectomy reversed at some point.



For men who are considering undergoing a vasectomy reversal, VasectomyMedical.com offers a vast amount of in-depth and educational information about the procedure, as well as listings of various doctors who perform it, and the clinics where they work. The site also features helpful articles about the different types of vasectomies, including conventional and no-scalpel options.



As the article points out, in some cases, changes in a man’s life can suddenly make him regret his decision to get a vasectomy. These reasons can include a new marriage, the death of a child, or just a newfound desire to have more children. In very rare cases, men have a lot of pain after a vasectomy, and getting it reversed is typically the only way to alleviate the discomfort.



No matter what their reasons are for wanting a vasectomy reversal, men typically have a lot of questions and concerns about the procedure. This is where VasectomyMedical.com can help. The site’s reassuring and informative articles about the operation can answer a lot of the questions men often have, and may even help them decide if a vasectomy reversal will be right for them.



“A vasectomy reversal involves reversing a vasectomy with the goal of enabling the man to be fertile once again, called patency,” an article on the user-friendly website noted, adding that in recent years, with the development of better techniques and a larger pool of skilled microsurgeons to perform the reversal, excellent results can be obtained with a high chance of obtaining pregnancy.



“Vasectomy reversal is generally carried out in hospital as an outpatient procedure using a general anaesthetic. Success rates vary by individual patient and the vasectomy reversal doctor.”



Men who would like to learn more about vasectomy and vasectomy reversals are welcome to visit VasectomyMedical.com at any time and browse through the vast amount of helpful information. In addition to the general articles, the site also features a frequently asked questions section about the common procedure.



