VasectomyMedical.com Offers In-Depth Information About Vasectomy Procedures

Every year, more than 600,000 men decide to undergo a vasectomy. As a male form of birth control, the procedure has been shown to be 99 percent effective. No matter which technique is used—either conventional or scalpel-free—vasectomies are considered to be safe, reliable and convenient.



Although the vasectomy procedure is extremely common, the majority of men who are thinking about getting one typically and understandably have numerous questions about the surgery. From wondering which type of procedure is best to worrying about any possible side effects or complications, men are often unsure about what to expect.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its in-depth and helpful information about vasectomies.



VasectomyMedical.com features educational articles and videos that help teach and reassure men about the procedure. Information about the different types of vasectomies is also included on the site, as is a list of physicians who perform them.



“Conventional vasectomy is the original surgical method or technique used to perform vasectomies in North America,” an article on the website noted, adding that it is also known as “incisional” or “scalpel” vasectomy.



“With conventional or scalpel vasectomy, the same end result is obtained as with the no-scalpel method. The main differentiation between the two methods is the way the doctor locates the vas deferens. The success rates of both approaches are no different, because the success rate is related to how the vas tubes are blocked, not how the doctor gets to the tubes.”



The website also includes information about vasectomy reversal, an involved and typically costly procedure that is not always successful. According to an article on the site, about 5 to 10 percent of vasectomized men decide to undergo a reversal each year. With new techniques, more micro-surgeons have improved the odds that the men will be able to become fertile again.



Using the website is easy; people are welcome to visit at anytime and read through the vast amount of information that is featured on the site. Category tabs located at the top of the home page will help visitors find whatever information they are looking for quickly and easily.



Each section also contains a list of frequently-asked-questions; these segments of the website tend to be especially popular with visitors because they do such a great job of answering the common inquiries that men have about vasectomies.



