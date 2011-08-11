Deerfield Beach and Tampa Labiaplasty Pro Discusses VASER Lipo

Deerfield Beach, FL and Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2011 -- VASER Lipo involves three steps that could give patients a smooth, sculpted appearance. "VASER Lipo is precise and gentle," says Dr. Mark Scheinberg, a reconstructive vaginal surgeon. "This procedure could give patients the result they want in less time."



Scheinberg, a Tampa labiaplasty expert, provides VASER Lipo to patients wanting to remove fat unaffected by diet and exercise alone.



The distinguishing factor VASER Lipo has over traditional liposuction is the capability to target specific areas of fat without effecting nerves, blood vessels and connective tissue, according to the VASER Lipo website. Scheinberg, a laser vaginal rejuvenation provider, explains the VASER Lipo process.



A Pill Is Given To Relax

Once the patient is given a pill to help them relax, the area they want reshaped is filled with a saline solution called "tumescent fluid." This solution should help numb the site and shrink the blood vessels. Shrinking the blood vessels may minimize blood loss and lessen bruising. The fluid fills the spot to be treated and expands the fatty tissue temporarily, making it easier to remove.



Incisions Are Made

Following the injection of the liquid, small probes are inserted through tiny incisions. The probes use a high ultrasonic frequency vibration, resulting with the fat cells shaking apart. "Once the fat cells are loose, they mix with the fluid," says Scheinberg, a surgeon who can correct vaginal relaxation. "The mixture is then removed using a delicate suction."



Recovery Time

Depending on the number of areas being treated, the procedure may take an hour to several hours for completion. Once the procedure is finished, patients are provided with compression garments. These can help the skin conform to the new contours.



"The patient may see a difference immediately," says Scheinberg. "Usually, in three to four months they should see final results."



Learn More

About Dr. Mark Scheinberg

Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology in the state of Florida since 1981, Dr. Scheinberg offers the latest in minimally invasive vaginal surgery. He has performed over 10,000 surgical procedures. Scheinberg has trained under the famed Dr. Matlock of "Dr. 90210" and Dr. Adam Ostrzenski. He is recognized by the Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute (LVRI) and is a member of the International Society of Cosmetic Gynecologists.



