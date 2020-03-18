Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Vasomotor Symptoms Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Vasomotor Symptoms associated with a post-menopause prevalence was 41,096,968 in 2017 in 7MM countries.

2. The United States has recorded the highest prevalent population of Hot Flashes associated with Post Menopause of 18,926,632 cases in 2017.

Key benefits of the report

1. Vasomotor Symptoms market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Vasomotor Symptoms epidemiology and Vasomotor Symptoms market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Vasomotor Symptoms market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Vasomotor Symptoms market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Vasomotor Symptoms market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Vasomotor Symptoms market.



"Vasomotor Symptoms Market Size is increasing at a CAGR of 7%."



Hot Flashes refer to the sudden sensation of extreme heat in the upper body, particularly the face, neck, and chest. The current therapeutic landscape of Hot Flashes Associated with menopause in the US can be divided into two major categories based on the class of drug. These are Hormonal Therapies and Nonhormonal Therapy.



Hormone therapy (HT) consists of estrogen-only therapy or combined-estrogen- progestogen therapy. It is the most common form of treatment in relieving vasomotor symptoms.



A slew of potential systemic therapies is being investigated for the management of Hot Flashes Associated with post-menopause. It is anticipated that the market size of currently available therapies (both hormonal and nonhormonal) for the hot flashes associated with menopause treatment is expected to increase, owing to the launch of upcoming therapies in the forecast period [2020–2030]. Moreover, the ratio of hormonal to nonhormonal therapies prescribed for the treatment of hot flashes will decrease significantly.



It is expected that the market size of currently available therapies (both hormonal and nonhormonal) for the treatment of hot flashes associated with menopause is expected to increase, owing to the launch of upcoming therapies in the forecast period [2020–2030]. Moreover, the ratio of hormonal to nonhormonal therapies prescribed for the treatment of hot flashes will decrease significantly.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Vasomotor Symptoms treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Donesta

2. NT-814

3. FP-101

4. Fezolinetant

5. SJX 653

6. MT-8554

And many others



The key players in Vasomotor Symptoms market are:

1. Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Donesta Biosciences)

2. KaNDy Therapeutics

3. Fervent Pharmaceuticals

4. Astellas Pharma

5. Sojournix

6. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Vasomotor Symptoms Market Overview at a Glance

3. Executive summary

4. Organizations

5. Vasomotor Symptoms Epidemiology and Market Methodology

6. Vasomotor Symptoms associated with menopause Disease Background and Overview

7. Vasomotor Symptoms Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Total Vasomotor Symptoms in Post-menopause Prevalent cases in 7MM

9. Country Wise Hot Flashes Associated with Post-menopause Epidemiology

9.1. United States

9.2. EU5 Countries

9.3. Germany

9.4. France

9.5. Italy

9.6. Spain

9.7. United Kingdom

9.8. Japan

10. Vasomotor Symptoms Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

11. Unmet Needs

12. Vasomotor Symptoms Marketed drugs by class

12.1. Hormonal Therapies

12.2. Non-hormonal Therapies

12.3. Recent additions in Hormonal therapies

12.4. Bijuva: TherapeuticsMD

13. Vasomotor Symptoms Emerging Therapies

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. Hormonal Based therapies

13.3. Donesta: Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Donesta Biosciences)

13.4. Non-Hormonal Based therapies

13.5. NT-814: KaNDy Therapeutics

13.6. FP-101: Fervent Pharmaceuticals

13.7. Fezolinetant: Astellas Pharma

13.8. Other Potential therapies

13.9. SJX 653: Sojournix

13.10. MT-8554: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

14. Hot Flashes 7 Major Market Analysis

15. Seven Major Market Outlook

15.1. United States Market Size

15.2. Germany

15.3. France

15.4. Italy

15.5. Spain

15.6. United Kingdom

15.7. Japan

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. SWOT

19. Case Studies

20. KOL Views

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

24. About DelveInsight



