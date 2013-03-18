Vasrue Com Offers Resource's to Aid Job Seekers with Affiliate Marketing

Elkhart, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Vasrue Com, has launched updated marketing tips for those working from home. Vasrue Com offer resources to help individuals get started with affiliate marketing as well as offering advanced strategies for those looking to improve their affiliate marketing skills.



A spokesperson explained the need for these affiliate marketing opportunities. "As many job seekers reach the end of their unemployment benefits, they are turning to work-at-home opportunities to make ends meet. Vasrue Com and Clinton Douglas offer market leading insights into affiliate marketing opportunities."



Says Clinton Douglas, owner of Vasrue Com, "While many people find setting up affiliate marketing programs to be complicated, it does not necessarily have to be a difficult process. New advances in web referral programs will help newcomers develop an engaging online affiliate marketing program that is both cost effective and easy to use."



Douglas explains in layman's terms how affiliate marketing works, saying, "An affiliate program is a system where you build a website and post a link to another site, and if a visitor to your website clicks on that link and then purchases something you receive a commission. Some established companies offer greater compensation rewards if you refer others to their business. Many sites will offer commissions on referred sales. Emerging markets work great for referring affiliate marketing companies."



For those who look to make money affiliate marketing, commissions range largely based on margins for that industry. 10% is the average, however, this can vary. Larger ticket items like televisions may carry lower commissions, while high volume affiliates, such as those who refer a lot of customers and generate lower dollar amounts of revenue, can get 15-20% commissions. Douglas' system teaches a new way of getting 100% commissions, adding more money to the struggling unemployed worker or burned out employee working 60 hours a week or more.



Says Douglas, "I'm often asked how to start affiliate marketing, and I always advise, if you are trying to gain profit through affiliate marketing, then you might want to consider a specialty to focus on. Niche markets attract a smaller but highly motivated following. Because of its specialized nature, interested customers may find a niche market company quickly, while the more generalized product provider waits to be found in a crowded field. This means a niche market may become profitable more quickly than a larger one."



While you do not need to be a computer guru to get started in affiliate marketing, Douglas advises work-at-homers to stay on top of current technology. "Stay up to date with the latest info regarding your industry. If you feel that you are lagging behind and that you aren't keeping up with the competition, there is a good chance they will get profits while you are left with nothing."



About Vasrue Com, Inc

Vasrue Com instructs work at home entrepreneurs on how to make money with affiliate marketing using techniques the owner himself has used and succeeded at in the past. Clinton Douglas IV is an Internet professional, offering keyword expertise and traffic building tips to those who chose to work outside the brick and mortar structure.