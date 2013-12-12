Vasstra Announces 30 Days of Christmas Promotion - Grand Prize: $100 Gift Card Good for Both Online and in-Store

Galveston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- To add a little more festivity for the Holiday Season, boutique women’s fashion retailer Vasstra has announced a one-of-a-kind series of Christmas-themed Facebook contests with a $100 Gift Card for Vasstra for use in-store or online. Entry is open to all legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia to all users over the age of 18.



To participate, Facebook users must visit the Official Vasstra Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/vasstra) and follow the rules for each contest between the scheduled periods as follows:



- Contest 1: November 26, 2013 – December 2, 2013 – Post your favorite Christmas Recipe.

- Contest 2: December 3, 2013 – December 9, 2013 – Post your favorite Holiday Song.

- Contest 3 December 10, 2013 – December 16, 2013 – Post your favorite Christmas cocktail.

- Contest 4: December 17, 2013 – December 23, 2013 – Post pictures of your home’s Christmas decoration.



All submissions must by family-friendly, any posts depicting unsafe behavior, profanity, pornography, explicit sexual themes, violence, racism, slander, libelous or any material considered illegal or immoral will be disqualified. On the day of the Contest Entry period, Vasstra will select one winning entry for each event on the official Facebook page. The winners will also be contacted via Facebook message, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the rules.



With Christmas less than a month away, Vasstra wishes to add to the traditions of Christmas with one of their own. Specializing in tailoring women’s clothes down to the very thread, the unique and boutique works of Vasstra creates brilliant fashions of made-to-measure magic. Believing in the unique beauty of every woman, Vasstra wishes to extend the holiday spirit with a few generously-amounted gift cards for a few festive shoppers.



Happy Holidays from Vasstra.



About Vasstra

Vasstra is a vintage-inspired, chicly-designed collection for today’s independent woman who knows her own mind, demands timeless sophistication and has a passion for individual style that is uniquely her own. For more information please visit http://www.vasstra.com