Vasstra Announces End of Summer Sale. Up to 60% off Indoor and Outdoor Clothes for Women in-Store August 23rd, Online September 6th.

Galveston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The sun’s still out, there’s still time to step out in style. Throughout the end of August for both Galveston and Baybrook locations and online starting September 6th, you can experience savings up to 60% off from Vasstra. Offering timeless sophistication and style for the modern, independent woman Vasstra’s summer collection sale is sure to stand out in ways beyond savings.



Save on swimwear, skirts and other indoor and outdoor clothes for women, the time is now to get to know Vasstra’s fashion. From every shirt, scarf and swimsuit, Vasstra’s fashions bear a strong sense of individuality. Never too shy to be a “first-adopter” of new trends and timeless sophistication, Vasstra’s unique fashions aim for those whose tastes appreciate the finer facets of life. Exquisitely feminine, yet understated, Vasstra champions style, substance and subtlety.



Transcending the “norms” that have long dictated the rules to fashion Vasstra believes that everyone is beautifully unique. All styles are limited edition including the one of a kind Nayaab Collection alongside fine selection of Anna K jewelry. Vasstra also offers custom fits at-no-extra charge for in-store shoppers at the Galveston location, ensuring the perfect fit no matter what your body type. It’s the belief that what’s being sold is more than a product, but rather a keystone to a new lifestyle.



This sale will be exclusively in-store starting August 23rd and online starting September 6th. Supplies are limited.



About Vasstra

Vasstra is a chicly-designed collection for today’s independent woman who knows her own mind, demands timeless sophistication and has a passion for individual style that is uniquely her own.



Vasstra Stores:



Galveston

2201 Market Street, Suite G405

Galveston, TX, 77550

Telephone: 409-632-7265

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday to Saturday: 11 AM to 6 PM

Sunday & Monday Closed

For Artwalk: 11 AM to 9 PM

During Long Weekends: Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM



Baybrook Mall

5555 Baybrook Mall, 19400 Gulf Fwy,

Friendswood, TX, 77546

Telephone: 281-286-5000

Hours of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10 AM to 9 PM

Sunday: 12 PM to 6 PM