Women's Boutique Retailer, Vasstra, Offering Discounts and a Prize for Teen VOGUE's Back-to-School Event at the Baybrook Mall

Friendswood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- On Saturday August 10th the Baybrook Mall will be hosting the 2nd annual Teen VOGUE Back-to-School Saturday event. This will celebrate a national shopping day with a fashion show, live music, special offers and a chance to win fabulous prizes. Among them, Women’s Boutique retailer, Vasstra will be giving away an evening bag to one lucky winner.



The accessory, offered by Vasstra is an evening bag like no other—an Art Deco Velvet Clutch showcasing the new age of design. As Vasstra’s store describes, “This is an unusually designed fashion clutch that no one can take their eyes off. The wedge shape clutch folds over closing to an envelope-style that fits perfectly in the palm of the hand. Brilliantly decorated with an off-center exotic floral motif made-up of a large crystal center and faux silver leather leaves, the clutch is surprisingly spacious despite its slim-line look.” This bag will be certain to shine on campus before the first bell.



Concurrent with the second day of Tax Free Weekend, the Back-to School event will also allow for customers to take an extra 20% off all items at Vasstra. This is besides the tax incentives/exemptions for specific items such as hats and scarves.



Last year’s Back-to-School event held by Teen VOGUE held an average attendance of over 500 patrons per mall with an average of 20 retailers participating in each location with heavy media coverage. Festivities for this year’s event will take place at the Grand Court of the Baybrook Mall on from 11 AM to 2 PM.



All event-related sales for Vasstra items are exclusively in-store and available only to the Baybrook Mall location. For more info on Teen VOGUE’s Back to School Saturday event nationwide please visit: http://www.backtoschoolsaturday.com/. For more information regarding Vasstra and its products please visit http://www.vasstra.com



About Vasstra

Vasstra is a chicly-designed collection for today’s independent woman who knows her own mind, demands timeless sophistication and has a passion for individual style that is uniquely her own.