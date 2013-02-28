Vatican Radio and Universal Life Church Radio, a Pope Pius XI Divine Intercession?

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- On Monday, February 25th Vatican Radio joined with the Universal Life Church Radio Network to offer Vatican Radio News every morning with exception to Sunday at 6:30 AM EST. By virtue of its Statute, Vatican Radio is the broadcasting station of the Holy See, legally based in the Vatican City State. It is a mean of communication and evangelization created to serve the Pope’s Ministry. It was established by Guglielmo Marconi and inaugurated by Pius XI on February 12th 1931. Coincidentally the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM, (Brother Michael) President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a Pius XI alumni. Ironically Brother Michael cites a radio station field trip while a Pius XI student with Father Eugene Gilles and Father Robert Carney as his inspiration to launch the Universal Life Church Radio Network in November 2011. Universal Life Church Radio Network today has a listener base of 40,000+ and this figure is steadily increasing.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters despite not being under the control of the Vatican feels it is very important to include Vatican Radio who looks to proclaim the Christian message freely, faithfully and efficiently and keeping the center of Catholicism in contact with the different countries of the world by:



- Diffusing the voice and the teachings of the Roman Pontiff;

- Informing about the activities of the Holy See;

- Giving information about the life and the activities of the Catholic Church in the world;

- Helping the faithful to evaluate today’s problems in the light of the Teachings of the Church.



Can it be a runaway Roman Catholic is simply looking to return home, or perhaps is it he is simply looking to be a Savior of the one true Apostolic Church of our Lord Jesus Christ. To date his accomplishments with bringing home the Universal Life Church from the depths of hell has the imprint of none other than the Holy Spirit and no doubt perhaps a little divine intervention of His Eminence Pope Pius XI himself.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com