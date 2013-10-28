Vaudeville Adds Live Event Coverage to Its Services

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Led by a professional videographer Massachusetts customers have relied on, Vaudeville Pictures has added live event coverage to its services. The company’s head, Peter A. Cancilla, can provide lecture, performance, or seminar coverage. Booking for Massachusetts videography is simple as consultations and quotes can be obtained by filling out a web form online.



In addition to corporate events, the company can cover any kind of speech, lecture, or seminar plus musical and theater performances. All sorts of company events and celebrations have been filmed. The videographer Boston clients have been served by can attend any event and provide the best in live coverage.



These services are intended to capture the essence of the moment or relay the message in the most effective way. The company works from planning to production and every step in between. It can produce a Boston legal video as well as a corporate, fundraising, or music video. Live event recordings are effective in communicating a business message and showing an organization in action.



Vaudeville also provides videos for a range of other corporate purposes, including training and promotion. Streaming video services for websites or conferences can be produced. Experts can also create entertaining web commercials; anything intended to relay a corporate message.



The Boston videographers are skilled at any kind of video production, filming, and editing. They can even do animations, voice overs, studio shoots, and script writing. Productions are of broadcast quality so customers can expect the best. For more information on Vaudeville and its new live event coverage services, go to http://vaudevillepictures.net



About Vaudeville Pictures

Vaudeville Pictures is a full-service video production/post-production firm based in Boston, MA. It was founded over 15 years ago by Peter A. Cancilla, a videographer focused on creativity and high quality. The company offers a range of services targeting different purposes, brainstorming every time and working from concept to delivery for each business client.