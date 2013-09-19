Vaudeville Expands Video Production Services out of Boston, MA

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Vaudeville Pictures, a video production and post-production company, has expanded its range of services, all provided out of its Boston, MA office. The company specializes in Boston corporate video productions to maximize the value of any news or brand. In doing so, it works from the conceptual to development to post-production phases to perfect each individual project.



Clients requiring professional Boston video production can depend on Vaudeville to provide high-quality jobs based on experience and creativity. Recruitment, educational, fundraising, employee training, and other videos are developed using high-tech equipment and skilled expertise. The company has also served clients needing a Boston legal video meeting the predominant compliance requirements.



In addition to video production Massachusetts businesses can depend on Vaudeville to provide concept development, script writing, voice overs, animations, duplications, format conversions, and more. Prospects can contact the company through its website and obtain a free quote for each individual project based on its unique needs.



Founded and run by Peter A. Cancilla, a videographer Massachusetts is the proud home of, Vaudeville Pictures is a full service company. Each project is tailored to best communicate the message the client wants to deliver. From a basic training video to certified legal video services, it provides the same professionalism no matter what the goal is.



Vaudeville serves clients in the Boston area, throughout New England, and beyond. For more information on the company and its range of video production and post-production services, go to http://vaudevillepictures.net



About Vaudeville Pictures

Vaudeville Pictures is a full-service video production/post-production firm based in Boston, MA. It was founded over 15 years ago by Peter A. Cancilla, a videographer focused on creativity and high quality. The company offers a range of services targeting different purposes, brainstorming every time and working from concept to delivery for each business client.