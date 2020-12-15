VAZRON Industries Pvt. Ltd Providing Top-Quality Tipper Bodies for the Trucking Industry Needs

Raigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- VAZRON Industries Pvt. Ltd is a pioneer in the Indian trucking industry. The manufacturer offers various solutions in the form of trailers and tip-trailers that can defy the harshest of weather and road conditions. From its research and development activities to the manufacturing of the final product, VAZRON maintains operational integrity and highest quality standards. The manufacturer has a team of seasoned designers and engineers who help its clients with machinery customisation. VAZRON supplies robust and reliable machinery very cost-effectively.



In the latest personal interview, the spokesperson of VAZRON Industries stated, "At VAZRON, the tipper sizes vary according to the requirements. We have tippers that range from 14 cum to 24 cum for mounting on the chassis of numerous truck models, whereas our tip trailers range from 22 cum to 24 cum in double axel and 22 cum to 40 cum in triple axel for various truck models. We can tailor-make our products in the capacity and features that our clients require. The product pricing in India depends on the size of the tipper."



While its clients do not need to worry about the tipper trailer price in India, VAZRON also ensures to supply them with tippers according to their specific applications. Some tippers can be used in quarries, aggregate, and sand movement, while others find their use in earthwork, mining and road construction. It is easier to carry the offload bulk goods in tipper trailers, making the entire operation more affordable than it could have been otherwise. Thus, VAZRON offers tippers for many makes of trucks, including Mahindra Motors, AMW, Bharat Benz, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Motors, among others.



The spokesperson further asserted, "Our tipper bodies are certified by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar as per AIS 113. In our products, we offer the best-in-class aesthetic finish, higher stability design, and rigid construction for durability. We make low-maintenance tippers that are lightweight with higher payloads. We understand the need for a dedicated service network across the country, and safety is our top priority. Thus, we incorporate all necessary safety features in our tipper designs."



The technicians and engineers at VAZRON ensure that the moving machines of its clients are working efficiently 24x7. Therefore, each of its designs is certified by safety authorities, complying with the safety-at-workplace norms. The manufacturer also has a high level of automation through its production line. In its manufacturing unit, VAZRON uses world-class machines that include CNC plasma cutters from Koike Japan and Hypertherm USA, robotic SAW welders, high-capacity CNC shears, and press brakes as long as 8.6 meters, and manipulators.



About VAZRON Industries Pvt. Ltd

VAZRON is a leading manufacturer of tippers and trailers in India. The manufacturer offers a variety of products, from box-type and flat-bed trailers to rock body tippers and curtain and skeletal trailers. For its clients worried about the semi low bed trailer price, VAZRON provides affordable trailers in 40 feet and 32 feet lengths in both double axel and triple axel. These semi-low bed trailers are used for transporting the earth moving machines and heavy equipment.



Contact Information:



VAZRON Industries Pvt. Ltd

E8-10, First Floor, Krishna Complex, Dhimrapur Road,

Raigarh, Chhattisgarh – 496001, India

Phone: +91 7677111555

Email: info@vazron.com

Website: http://vazron.com/