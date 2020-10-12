VAZRON Is Recognized and Appreciated for Its High-Quality and Cost-Effective Tipper and Tip-Trailer Solutions

Raigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Based in India, VAZRON envisions setting the benchmark for the nation's commercial automobile industry. The company's mission is to provide high-quality and cost-effective tipper and tip-trailer solutions and achieving the utmost client satisfaction. The company has maintained international quality standards, on-time delivery and unmatched execution and has followed the latest production techniques and good engineering practices from the very start. Not surprisingly, VAZRON has earned a formidable reputation of being one of the leading tipper and trailer manufacturers in India.



While answering a query asked about VAZRON during an interview, the company spokesperson commented, "The name VAZRON is a combination of two words – Vajra, which means strong as a rock, and drone, which is the latest electronic gadget that flies in a controlled way. It is quite symbolic of nature and/or make of our products, which are as strong as a rock and are backed by the latest technology and research. VAZRON is a part of the Narmada Group of Industries operating in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, which has a profound experience in steel manufacturing and food processing. VAZRON was established in the year 2016, as a part of the group's diversification plan."



VAZRON owes its supremacy to a wide variety of factors, including, but not limited to, its incredible team and an advanced design facility. With seasoned and skilled professionals who are the best in the industry, the company provides solutions that allow customers to make the most of their commercial vehicles. In addition to this, VAZRON has profound knowledge of the Indian trucking industry, overburden applications and the harsh road conditions. Based on the same, the company keeps manufacturing economical and most competitive tippers and tip-trailers.



The spokesperson added, "Vazron Industries Pvt. Ltd is a world-class tipper and tip-trailer manufacturing unit with Indian ingenuity. Our production line boasts a high level of automation and our world-class machines include Robotic SAW Welders, CNC Plasma Cutters from Koike Japan and Hypertherm USA, Press Brakes of bed lengths as long as 8.6 meters length, high capacity CNC Shears and Manipulators, etc. Qualified and experienced engineers supervise our experienced workmen and trained welders. We have efficient and lean tipper and tip-trailer manufacturing systems, which ensure that we have shorter delivery cycles. In other words, our esteemed customers can expect their vehicles to be on the road faster."



VAZRON offers a wide range of tippers ranging from 14cum to 24 cum for mounting on the chassis of various make trucks. The company also offers tip-trailers for various make trucks (such as AMW, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Bharat Benz, Mahindra Motors, etc.). All tipper and tip-trailer products offered by VAZRON are certified, tested and approved by ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology, Manesar) as per AIS 113.



About VAZRON

VAZRON is dedicated to providing high-quality and economical tipper and tip-trailer solutions. The company, being one of the leading truck trailer manufacturers in India, strives to do things differently. To know more about the company and its products, people either can talk to the company executives or simply refer to the company website.



Contact Information:

ADDRESS

E8-10, First Floor, Krishna Complex, Dhimrapur Road,

Raigarh, Chhattisgarh- 496001

Phone: +91 7677111555

Email: info@vazron.com

Web: http://vazron.com/