VAZRON Is the Leading Brand for Availing High-Performance Yet Economical Tip Trailers

Raigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- VAZRON is celebrating four years of excellence and leadership in the Indian trucking industry. The company is a sister concern of the Narmada Group of Industries operating in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand with extensive experience and technical knowledge in Steel Manufacturing & Food Processing. VAZRON was born as a result of the group's diversification plan to make inroads in the auto and construction sectors, through R&D, innovation and quality focus. The company is constituted by two business vectors – Automobile and Structural. The former focuses on manufacturing commercial vehicles while the latter provides heavily fabricated built-up columns to power plants and industrial projects, along with PEB-Concept to commissioning services.



The spokesperson at VAZRON recently stated, "VAZRON builds robust commercial vehicles that can defy inclement weather and hostile roads. Our inventory includes Tippers, Tip Trailers, Flat Bed Trailers, Rock Body Tipper, Curtain Trailer, Skeletal Trailer, and Customized Body, Box Type Trailers / Side Wall Trailer. The production takes place in a state of the art 55,000 sq. feet shed, in line with the laid down quality norms and environmental regulations. Our operations are fully integrated from R&D to design and production, giving us complete control over quality. Add to it our ability to customize vehicles; we are the top source for those looking for trailer manufacturers in India."



VAZRON's production facility features cutting edge technology and machinery to keep up with the quality standards and delivery schedules. This includes a 9-meter Sheet Bending machine, EOT Crane capacity, KOIKE CNC cutting machine, and Plasma cutting machine. The facility also incorporates a 75 sq.mt. blast room to blast clean the surface of material before painting. The company's quality check-list includes evaluation of product's design, quality & performance, superior aggregates & Components, thorough material inspections, stringent quality protocols at every stage, and usage of high tensile steel raw material from reputed suppliers. Despite an epic quality focus, VAZRON manages to restrict overheads to ensure savings for the buyer.



On Tip Trailers, the spokesperson further stated, "VAZRON tip trailers come in varied sizes to suit different requirements. Tipper size ranges from 14 cum to 24 cum, ensuring need-based solutions for different truck makes and models. On the other hand, trailers come in sizes ranging from 22 cum/ 24 cum in double Axle and 22 cum to 40 cum in Triple Axel. The varied size options make our products compatible with Mahindra Motors, AMW, Bharat Benz, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, and other truck brands. We customize size, capacity and other features to the client's specifications. Best of all, our Tipper trailer price online is among the lowest."



VAZRON tippers are designed to be versatile to meet various applications in various settings. From quarries, aggregate and sand movement to earth work, mining and road construction, the tippers can adapt to it all. The tippers make it easier to carry the offload bulk goods, which translate into quicker project output and great savings for the client.



About VAZRON

VAZRON has been the leading tipper, tip-trailer and truck body manufacturer in India since the year 2016. The company leverages the cutting-edge technology, quality raw materials and well-equipped facilities to manufacture reliable, sturdy and high-performance commercial vehicles. VAZRON has dedicated customer support to attend to anyone wanting to know the price of trailer in India.



Contact Information:



VAZRON



E8-10, First Floor,

Krishna Complex,

Dhimrapur Road, Raigarh,

Chhattisgarh- 496001

Phone: +91 7677111555

Email: info@vazron.com

Website: http://vazron.com