VAZRON Offering a Variety of Tip-Trailers for Construction Companies and Other Industries

Raigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- VAZRON supplies the best-manufactured tippers and trailers for various makes of trucks, such as Tata, Ashok Leyland, AMW, and Mahindra Motors. With profound knowledge of the Indian trucking industry, harsh road conditions and overburdening applications, VAZRON ensures that it offers better tipper and tip-trailer designs that are much superior to competing products. The manufacturer creates custom tip-trailer products for its clients while focusing on high trailer reliability, durability, high efficiency, low maintenance costs and consistency in trailer performance.



During a remotely held interview, the spokesperson of VAZRON Industries shared, "Trailers are important resources for any construction company, to transport and unload different materials. They are easier to use and prove to be more convenient than bulky dumper trucks. Trailers can make faster back-and-forth trips to carry and unload things without detaching the vehicle. There are majorly two types of trailers, including the electric trailers that are meant for a lighter load and the hydraulic trailers that are meant for heavier loads."



Hydraulic trailers come to use when the weight is too heavy for the operator to bear alone. These trailers are remote controlled, which makes it easier to unload the material. In addition to checking the tipper trailer price online, the buyers should focus on checking important factors like tare weight that is also called trailer weight. The lighter the tare weight, the better will be the fuel efficiency. A light trailer can also be towed by smaller vehicles and has a lower registration fee.



Additionally, the spokesperson informed, "Construction industry buyers should ensure to consider a trailer that is light-weight but still capable of heavy-duty operations. Before getting a trailer, they should understand the load that they will be carrying it on. This is defined as the carrying capacity or payload capacity of a trailer. Thus, one must choose a trailer featuring a high payload while maintaining light tare weight. At VAZRON, we offer a wide selection of tip-trailers, ranging from 24 cum to 44 cum. We also have tippers from 14 cum to 24 cum."



VAZRON is one of the leading truck body manufacturers in India that offer tip-trailers that are certified, tested and approved by ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology, Manesar) as per AIS 113. These trailers can be designed for varied applications like clinkers, iron ore, and coal. The manufacturer follows a stringent quality control process right from the manufacturing stage to the final product delivery. Additionally, there is the use of quality aggregates and components. VAZRON also has well-equipped, superior painting facilities.



About VAZRON

VAZRON is a renowned provider of a variety of tippers and trailers, such as box-type trailers, side-wall trailers, semi low-bed trailers, flat-bed trailers, and rock body tippers. Clients from construction and many other industries can also get curtain trailers and skeletal trailers from the manufacturer. For those looking for a list of trailer manufacturers in India, VAZRON suggests checking various factors, including durable manufacturing materials, before buying a trailer. The manufacturer, at its end, ensures to supply robust trailers for all transport needs.



