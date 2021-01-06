VAZRON Offering High-Performance Yet Economical Box Body Trailers

Raigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- VAZRON has been contributing to the growth and development of the Indian trucking industry through extensive research, innovation and quality focus. The company has been around since the year 2016, manufacturing Tippers, Tip Trailers, Flat Bed Trailers, Rock Body Tipper, Curtain Trailer, Skeletal Trailer, and Customized Body, Box Type Trailers / Side Wall Trailer. The products are built to perform and last, in line with AIS 113 standards set forth by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). They are competitively priced and require low maintenance in the long term, ensuring great savings for owners. Dedicated after-sales support is also provided as required.



The spokesperson at VAZRON stated, "VAZRON knows what it takes to build robust, reliable, high performance, efficient and low-cost tippers and tip-trailers. We have generously invested in state-of-the-art design facility, in-house quality laboratory and production line for optimized product development and production. We adhered to a stringent quality control process across the value chain, from raw material acquisition to manufacturing and delivery. We handpick aggregates and components, along with high tensile steel raw material from reputed suppliers. Our quality checklist includes evaluating the product's design, safety, quality and performance."



VAZRON's quality focus goes beyond just quality checks. The company ensures the tippers' side panel, floor, top rail, and body runner has zero joints for maximum strength and durability. Only cut to length sheets are leveraged to get rid of joints. An elaborate cubing process is followed by shot blasting to usher best paint finish into welding joints. VAZRON's infrastructure and dedicated workforce guarantee timely deliveries without sacrificing quality. The facility features a 9-meter Sheet Bending machine, EOT Crane capacity, KOIKE CNC cutting machine, and Plasma cutting machine. A blast room is there to blast clean the surface of material before painting.



On Box Body trailers, the spokesperson further stated, "VAZRON offers customized trailers to suit every application and every industry. Box Body Trailers are one of our premium offerings that can be customized to the client's application requirements. Our box body trailers come in all shapes and sizes, from 26-feet to 40-feet long, in both double axel and triple axel variants. Typical of all our offerings, the box body trailers can be relied on for performance, safety, long life and cost-effectiveness. The price of box body trailer that we manufacture is at par or even lower than the competition. That's one more reason why clients cannot go wrong with us."



VAZRON box body trailers are customized to transport anything, from food grains and cement to electronic goods. The construction quality is good enough to endure the harshest of weather and road conditions. The company is ready to install steel coils for loading if required. Box Body Semi-Trailers are also provided to meet the client's budgetary requirements. The client can also ask for models with sidewall functionality, including a Drop Down and a removable system.



Since the year 2016, VAZRON has been India's leading tipper, tip-trailer and truck body manufacturer. A sister concern of the Narmada Group of Industries, the company constitutes two business vectors – Automobile and Structural. Despite the epic quality focus, VAZRON offers the best Trailer price in India, along with dedicated after-sales support across all major city centres across India.



Contact Information:



