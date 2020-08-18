VAZRON Providing a Wide Range of Powerful and Latest-in-Technology Trailers

Raigarh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- VAZRON Industries Pvt. Ltd is a part of the Narmada Group of Industries operating in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand with decades of experience in steel manufacturing and food processing. VAZRON, established in the year 2016, is a part of the group's diversification plan with two main divisions –automobile and structural. VAZRON's division specialises in creating custom tipper and trailer products for its clients. The manufacturer focuses on robustness, high tipper and trailer reliability, low maintenance costs, high efficiency, and consistent performance.



In a recent online interview, the spokesperson of VAZRON asserted, "Considering the requirements of overburden applications, we have been constantly innovating to offer our clients with superior tipper and tip-trailer designs and finely tested and certified products. With our advanced design facility, we can provide our clients with end-to-end solutions for better utilisation of their commercial vehicles with the lowest unladen weight. In addition to that, we keep our products economical and most competitive, and we stay ahead of schedules while maintaining an uncompromising standard for safety."



VAZRON is one of the top truck trailer manufacturers in India that offers various types of tip trailers, ranging from 22 Cum to 40 Cum in triple axel and 22 Cum/24Cum in double axel, for severalmakes oftrucks like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Benz, AMW, and Mahindra Motors.These trailers can be designed for many applications, such as coal, iron ore, and clinkers. The tippers from VAZRON range from 14 Cum to 24 Cum for mounting on the chassis of differentmakes of trucks. The manufacturer develops these tippers as per the specific applications and requirements of its clients.



The spokesperson also informed, "We have well-established production techniques, and we follow good engineering practices. Our expert workmen and trained welders are supervised by qualified and experienced engineers. There is a high level of automation in our production line. Our state-of-the-art machinery includes CNC plasma cutters from Koike Japan and Hypertherm USA, robotic SAW welders, high-capacity CNC shears, press brakes of bed lengths as long as 8.6 meters, and manipulators."



VAZRON has efficient and lean product manufacturing systems to ensure shorter delivery cycles and to assure that its clients' vehicles are on road faster. The manufacturer follows a well-defined, comprehensive inspection method at all stages, including material inward, chassis, full-body, aggregate assembly, pre-painting, final inspection and testing levels. Thus, its clients receive durable and high-performance products like side wall trailers, semi-low bed trailers, flat-bed trailers, rock body tippers, curtain trailers, and skeletal trailers. Apart from these regular products, VAZRON offers several multi-utility truck bodies for varied client needs.



About VAZRON

VAZRON Industries Pvt. Ltd is a specialist in providing various types of tippers and trailers, whose quality is assured corresponding to the highest industry standards. The manufacturer also ensures to use premium-quality aggregates and components. VAZRON uses high-tensile steel as raw material from reputed suppliers. The manufacturer has grit-blasted surface conforming to SAE standards and superior surface treatment with high dry film thickness to prevent corrosion and enhance the longevity of its products.