Vbhotels.net Launches 10 More Exciting Deals on Virginia Beach Hotels

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Hotel bookings are the costliest expenses in every vacation’s budget. Hundreds and thousands of travelers from around United States and world come to Virginia Beach every year to spend their holidays. The hotels are usually on the costlier side, especially during the peak seasons. Addressing this issue, Vbhotels.net recently launched 10 new deals on hotels in Virginia Beach region. Through these deals, travelers can avail good discounts on hotel bookings across dozens of popular options.



Click here to book a room in a Virginia Beach hotel



Vbhotels.net has partnered with over 100 hotels and it has recently introduced 10 new exciting discount deals for the users. As part of the new deal, the company has also tied up with some high end hotels such as Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Oceanaire Resort Hotel, The Original Cavalier on the Hill, Beach Spa Bed and Breakfast, Westin Virginia Beach Town Center as well as The Founders Inn and Spa.



Discussing what really makes Virginia Beach one of the most popular tourist destinations, the VP of marketing at Vbhotels.net stated - “Virginia Beach ranks among the top due to its strategic location and the fact that it accords visitors from all walks of life an opportunity to experience life to the fullest. Virginia Beach’s popularity as a top tourist location continues to soar across the globe because of its famous top class resorts, state of the art hotels, entertainment activities, surfing events, sand soccer and many other amazing activities.”



Explaining how good the hotels at Virginia Beach are, the owner at Vbhotels.net was quoted as saying - “All the Virginia Beach hotels stand out because of the quality of services they offer to visitors. It doesn’t matter the class or they type of hotel you want. The bottom line is Virginia Beach hotels are unique, offer unique services and ensure that visitors are satisfied beyond measure.”



Travelers looking for discounts on Virginia Beach hotels can log on to http://www.vbhotels.net and avail discounts on more than 100 different hotels.



About Vbhotels.net

Vbhotels.net has tied with 108 different hotels in Virginia Beach including many 5 star and 4 star properties. Through its association with these hotels the website offers discount on hotel room bookings in all these hotels.



To know more about Vbhotels.net, visit http://www.vbhotels.net