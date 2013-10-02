VCE Cable Introduces High Quality & Tested Coaxial & HDMI Cable for Various Applications

Zhejiang, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Today, a range of sophisticated gadgets is manufactured to make the human life safer, more convenient and comfortable. Gadgets like CATV, CCTV and such electronic items require enhanced quality coaxial and HDMI cables for better connectivity and an enhanced flow of signals. Now, helping industries to produce high quality gadgets and electronic devices, VCE Cable introduces their tried and tested, and durable cables to the global clients. The leading Coaxial Cable Supplier China pays due attention to the quality and customer services and due to which its client base is growing continually.



While announcing about their new quality testing parameters, the RG6 Cable China manufacturer maintains that they have procured new testing tools that assist in the production of high quality cables. These cables can easily be used in local or remote units and they keep functioning for years, without needing to replace them periodically. "If a device requires periodic replacement of its connecting cables, it increases the handling hassles and the cost as well. We thus have started producing durable and highly functional RG6 coaxial cable that don't demand periodic maintenance or quick replacements," maintains the spokesperson for the company.



The HDMI cable China Company maintains that the HDMI Cable with better signal indication capabilities is more in demand by the industry today. In view of the industry demand, the company has identified the key features that make their HDMI Cable more desirable and more functional. The wiring installed with their HDMI Cable offers strong signaling, overcoming a range of barriers.



The company attributes their product quality to improved technologies, precision engineering and use of high quality copper and other materials. The Coaxial Cable China Company believes in innovation and product upgradation, and this is the reason why they keep introducing new products to help meet the industry demands. The new and improved HDMI and coaxial cables offer a better compatibility with different cables and are available in a comprehensive range of dimensions. One can check their entire range of HDMI and coaxial cables by visiting their website www.vcecable.com



About VCE Cable

VCE Cable or Hangzhou Hongjie Cable Co., Ltd is a leading supplier of HDMI cables, coaxial cables, fiber optic cables and other types of cables. The company is located in the northwest of Zhejiang Province, Lin'an city, which is close to Shanghai port, and thus ensures quick shipping of products to global locations. Hongjie Cable is an ISO9001:2000 certified cable manufacturer and guarantees high quality products that can meet all technical requirements of the industry.



For Media Inquiries:

Telephone: +86-571-5860-6590

Fax: +86-571-5860-6587

Email: sales@vcecable.com

Website: http://www.vcecable.com