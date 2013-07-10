VCkitchenguangzhou - the Only China Kitchen Cabinet to Receive BV Certification

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- VCkitchenguangzhou’s china cabinet products have been sold to 62 countries around the world. The quality and service is recognized by more buyers and VCkitchenguangzhou’s international reputation has increased continually. After joint efforts between VCkitchenguangzhou’s and Alibaba, VCkitchenguangzhou’s has obtained International BV certification in 2013 through the audit and strict examination approval of BV.



The approval of BV declares that VC Products’ security and quality standards are keeping with the same as the European criterion. VCkitchenguangzhou is also the only China kitchen cabinet enterprise that obtained BV certification.



VCkitchenguangzhou’s considers that cabinets companies must have product advantages as well as a business model. That is to say we believe innovative business models to guide the development of the cabinet technology is the most important key.



Leading the company is Gary, director of VCkitchenguangzhou’s in Guangdong. He had worked for the world’s top cabinet brand, Poggenpohl, as their Hong Kong agent. As an expert with an international perspective, he guided VCkitchenguangzhou’s business model since 2012.kitchen furniture



The first thing VC did was to optimize the integration of its own resources and create product differentiation without plagiarizing. From research and development, cooperation with a studio in Italy, to raw material suppliers, VC cultivated foreign resources through years of exporting experience. As you can see, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz mahogany is their newest style. VC has visited its cherry wood suppliers many times to win the agreement to supply Mercedes-Benz.



Sustainable development is also really important to VC; a flash in the pan is not a successful business model innovation.



The last approach is the allocation of human resources. To innovate, VC needed the right personnel. This resulted in the company building a Human Resource Center in the North and South China to strengthen professional training.kitchen manufacturer



VCkitchenguangzhou Co., Ltd., and Foshan Shunde Yajiasi Kitchen Cabinet Co., Ltd..is located in Foshan, the biggest furniture and construction material market in China. We have over 20 years experience in kitchen, bathroom, wardrobe cabinet, OEM/ODM cabinet doors, and other furniture. From 2005, our company has contracted cabinet projects in China and other countries. Our factory covers 25,000 square meters and has 500 staff. Every year, we export about 50,000 cabinets to many countries like the U.S.A., Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, Italy, and other countries. Meanwhile, we have over 100 distributors all over China. CONTACT DETAILS: Bill Tan, Bill@vcCucine.com, +86-153-0220-2497.



