VectorMount for GoPro Introduces Line of Heavy Duty Customizable Static Camera Mounts

Buena Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- In response to the National Hot Rod Association’s (NHRA) recent ruling to ban plastic camera mounts on competition vehicles, on the Tuesday, December 4 episode of Speed Scene Live, hosted by Drag Racer Scott ‘Lucky’ Hudson, the beautiful and charming Diana-Mite, and well-known track announcer and vehicle builder Bob Beck, joined by NHRA World Champion Jack Beckman, VectorMount for GoPro surprised the racing world by introducing a line of fully customizable and interchangeable camera mounting parts, all made from heavy duty anodized aluminum and stainless steel. The mounts are designed not only for GoPro cameras, but for most other cameras as well.



“The idea is to provide all the various components to construct whatever type of mounting system you need, from roll-bar mounting methods, to suction cup methods, to welded tab methods, in a sturdy, heavy-duty anodized aluminum and stainless steel option created and machined right here in the United States,” explains VectorMount inventor and founder Steve Greenthal.



This comes on the heels of a recent deal with Amazon that made the flagship product, VectorMount for GoPro, available through the online retailer’s website. A direct link is: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00AES40IG



VectorMount for GoPro is the world's only camera mounting system designed for the wildly popular GoPro cameras that uses the natural motion of your vehicle to track the action. Utilizing a combination of wind-vane technology, centrifugal force, and adjustable dampening input, the mount allows the camera to pan and scan along a fixed vertical axis consistent with the vehicle's movements. As the vehicle turns, an adjustable swing-weight allows the camera mount to swivel and naturally point the lens into the direction of the turn, effectively seeing the angle of view as the driver sees it.



For a video introduction to VectorMount for GoPro, visit:



http://www.vimeo.com/vectormount/vectorintro



VectorMount for GoPro is manufactured and crafted in the United States of America, where each unit is hand calibrated to ensure that it is up to our highest quality standards before it leaves our production facility.



Since its launch just a few short months ago at the Sand Sports Super Show in September 2012, VectorMount has gone on to become the official mount of NBC Sports' Formula Drift, has been embraced by Fast & Furious creator Justin Lin's YouTube Network, YOMYOMF, where Tony Hawk displayed its capabilities in a GoKart competition with internet sensation KevJumba, and was used on the NHRA's famous "Winged Express."



"I was immediately impressed with the ingenuity and originality of the product."



-Cody Hooper, Associate Editor, Dirtwheels Magazine



"I've never seen anything like that…seems like something that should have happened a long time ago."



-Tony Hawk, Professional Skateboarder



About VectorMount

We thought the GoPro camera was the best thing since Chuck Norris. But, there was only one problem. The shots were static and the best parts of the action can be missed.



We created VectorMount so you can dynamically mount your GoPro camera and use the natural motions of your vehicle to point your GoPro in the direction of the action, automatically.



Action at Every Turn.



VectorMount is located in Buena Park, California.



For press materials, additional information, and sample videos of the VectorMount for GoPro in action, visit



http://www.VectorMount.com/VectorMount-media-kit



