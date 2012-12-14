VectorMount for GoPro Now Available on Amazon - Just in Time for the Holidays

Buena Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Just in time for the holiday shopping season, VectorMount for GoPro has inked a deal with Amazon, making the world's most revolutionary GoPro mount available through the world's largest online retailer. The VectorMount for GoPro is the perfect compliment to the new GoPro Hero3.



You can search VectorMount on Amazon.com, or use the direct link: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00AES40IG



VectorMount for GoPro is the world's only camera mounting system designed for the wildly popular GoPro cameras that uses the natural motion of your vehicle to track the action. Utilizing a combination of wind-vane technology, centrifugal force, and adjustable dampening input, the mount allows the camera to pan and scan along a fixed vertical axis consistent with the vehicle's movements. As the vehicle turns, an adjustable swing-weight allows the camera mount to swivel and naturally point the lens into the direction of the turn, effectively seeing the angle of view as the driver sees it.



For a video introduction to VectorMount for GoPro, visit:



http://www.vimeo.com/vectormount/vectorintro



VectorMount for GoPro is manufactured and crafted in the United States of America, where each unit is hand calibrated to ensure that it is up to our highest quality standards before it leaves our production facility.



Since its launch just a few short months ago at the Sand Sports Super Show in September 2012, VectorMount has gone on to become the official mount of NBC Sports' Formula Drift, has been embraced by Fast & Furious creator Justin Lin's YouTube Network, YOMYOMF, where Tony Hawk displayed its capabilities in a GoKart competition with internet sensation KevJumba, and was used on the NHRA's famous "Winged Express."



"This is an incredible product that has really put the excitement back in the GoPro market. VectorMount is something you've got to get!"



-Scott 'Lucky' Hudson, Speed Scene Live



"I was immediately impressed with the ingenuity and originality of the product."



-Cody Hooper, Associate Editor, Dirtwheels Magazine



"I've never seen anything like that…seems like something that should have happened a long time ago."



-Tony Hawk, Professional Skateboarder



About VectorMount

We thought the GoPro camera was the best thing since Chuck Norris. But, there was only one problem. The shots were static and the best parts of the action can be missed.



We created VectorMount so you can dynamically mount your GoPro camera and use the natural motions of your vehicle to point your GoPro in the direction of the action, automatically.



Action at Every Turn.



VectorMount is located in Buena Park, California.



For press materials, additional information, and sample videos of the VectorMount for GoPro in action, visit



http://www.VectorMount.com/VectorMount-media-kit



http://www.VectorMount.com