VectorMount for GoPro, the World's First Dynamic GoPro Camera Mounting System, Launches to Massive Fanfare

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- After a successful industry run at last month's Vegas ProAm Formula Drifting Championships, in which it came in a close second to being the star of the show, edged out, understandably, only by the winning car, VectorMount (VectorMount.com) debuted its flagship product, VectorMount for GoPro, at the 2012 Sand Sports Super Show to massive fanfare and intrigue. As a matter of fact, it was the response at the Sand Sports Super Show that was the impetus for inventor and creator Steve Greenthal to finally be comfortable and confident enough to put the product into full production.



"While the GoPro cameras provide absolutely stunning quality footage, the shots I was getting from the standard mounting systems were disappointing to me. They were dead. They didn't live. They didn't give me the feeling of riding in the sand that I was looking for," Greenthal explains. "So that’s why I developed the VectorMount. After testing and using it, I knew that this was exactly what I was looking for and felt that this could fill an obvious void in the POV camera market, but I just didn't know if everyone else would agree. The Sand Sports Super Show quelled that concern completely."



VectorMount for GoPro is the world's first camera mounting system designed for the wildly popular GoPro cameras that uses the natural motion of your vehicle to track the action. Utilizing a combination of wind-vane technology, centrifugal force, and inertial dampening, the mount allows the camera to pan and scan along a horizontal plane consistent with the vehicle's movement. As the vehicle turns, an adjustable swing-weight allows the camera mount to swivel and naturally point the lens into the direction of the turn, effectively seeing the angle of view as the driver sees it.



VectorMount for GoPro is crafted and manufactured in the United States of America, where each unit is hand calibrated to ensure that it is up to our highest quality standards before it leaves our production facility.



Some of VectorMount for GoPro's key features include:



- Wind-vane tail uses natural airflow to steer the camera

- Centrifugal swing-weight uses the momentum of your vehicle to guide the shot

- Silicone inertial dampening to keep your shots flowing smoothly

- Modular construction provides versatility and expansion

- Clear-anodized aluminum for lightweight strength and long life

- Precision craftsmanship manufactured in the USA



Within the first month after it was introduced to a select few industry insiders, the VectorMount for GoPro is already being used by YOMYOMF, the original programming YouTube channel run by the Fast & Furious franchise creator and director Justin Lin, and turned out to be the hit of the show at last month's Las Vegas ProAm Formula Drift Championships, where the official GoPro car was among those proudly donning the VectorMount for GoPro.



VectorMounts were also crowning the racing GoKart of professional skateboarder and brand icon, Tony Hawk, who endorsed VectorMount and used them to capture his entire race.



But don't take it from us, listen to what the pros are saying:



"Upon first seeing the VectorMount for GoPro at this year's Sand Sports Super Show, I was immediately impressed with the ingenuity and originality of the product...I can't wait to get a hold of ours!"- Cody Hooper, Associate Editor, Dirtwheels Magazine



"GoPro cameras allow you to capture amazing shots, but the VectorMount allows you to get a perspective like no other mount on the market." - Tyler McQuarrie, Official GoPro Sponsored Drift Racer



"This is one of the coolest new products at the Sand Sports Super Show." - Michael Sommer, Editor, Sand Sports Magazine:



http://vectormount.com/