Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) shares over potential securities laws violations by Veeco Instruments Inc. (and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) concerning whether a series of statements by Veeco Instruments Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $282.26 million in 2009 to as high as $979.13 million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $15.57 million for 2009 turned into a Net Income of $12.799 million in 2011.



Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) grew from as low as $4.16 per share in March 2009 to as high as $54.79 per share in May 2011, but fell in the end of 2011 to slightly above $20 per share. Throughout the first half of 2012 NASDAQ:VECO shares climbed to as high as $37.76 per share in September 2012.



Then on November 15, 2012, before the market opened, Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) announced that it has filed a form, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the Company’s report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2012. Veeco Instruments Inc. said additional time is needed because it is in the process of evaluating the timing of recognition of revenue on the sale of certain Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) systems and related upgrades to these systems.



Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) fell from $30.26 per share on November 14, 2012 to $26.18 per share on November 15, 2012.



On Nov. 23, 2012, NASDAQ:VECO shares closed at $27.66 per share.



