Mondelez International (United States), Moo Free (United Kingdom), Marks & Spencer (United Kingdom), Mars (United Kingdom), Ritter Sport (Germany), Katjes (Germany), Alter Eco (United States), Endorfin Foods (United States), Goodio (Finland), Evolved Chocolate (United States), Nestle (Switzerland).



In recent times, vegan chocolate confectionery will create many lucrative opportunities as with the change in consumer preferences. Consumers have become more aware about animal cruelty and demanding chocolate confectioneries with the high-quality plant based ingredients. However, in past decade the population of vegans have grown rapidly, which is expected to boost the market in nearer future.



Growing Need of Plant-based Chocolate Confectioneries with Different Taste Experience



Increasing Use of Dark Chocolates Due to Its Benefits in Weight Loss & Management



Penetration of Big Brands in the Vegan Chocolates Can Increase Competitiveness



Consumers Preference Towards Dairy-free and Lactose-free Products

Increasing Demand for Chocolates and Chocolate Confectioneries as a Treat and Taste



by Type (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate), Application (Bakery Products, Bars, Candy & Sweets, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets, Convenient Stores, Grocery Stores)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



