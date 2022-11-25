NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Vegan Dessert Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Vegan Dessert market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Danone S.A. (France) , Unilever Plc (United Kingdom) , HP Hood LLC (United States) , Natureâ€™s Bakery (United States) , Enjoy Life Foods (United States), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Arla Foods (Denmark) , Bliss Unlimited LLC (United States), Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States),.

In 2020, Baskin Robbins, a US based multinational ice cream manufacturer has announced launch of their two vegan flavours in India as the flavour of the month. The two new flavours launched include the Fresh Alponso Mango, and Mississippi Mud.



Vegan Dessert comprises of plant based food products which concludes the meal or is often consumed in the end of the meal. The dessert is something which is sweet or cold in nature. Frozen Desserts, cakes & pastries, custards and puddings are some popular dessert foods. The growth of vegan culture which asks for avoidance of dairy based products has resulted in increasing demand for vegan dessert products which are sourced from plants and fruits. Growth of disposable income is another major factor driving the market of vegan dessert. Although slightly expensive costs of vegan desserts compared to regular desserts make act as a limiting factor for the growth of the vegan dessert market. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as Significant Portion of the market along with North America because of large population and high spending powers among the consumers.



by Type (Frozen Desserts, Cakes and Pastries, Custards and Puddings, Others), Distribution Channel (Online {E-Commerce Stores}, Offline {Speciality Stores, Hyper Markets, Super Markets, Departmental Stores and Convenience Stores}), Packaging Type (Packets/Pouches, Containers, Others), Ingredients (Fruits, Chocolate, Nuts, Others)



Market Drivers:

Growing Culture of Veganism

Augmenting Demand for Plant Based Alternatives

Market Trends:

Frozen Desserts Account for the Largest Market Share



Opportunities:

Cakes and Pastries Have Largely Untapped Vegan Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



