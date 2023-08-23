NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Vegan Ice Cream Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Vegan Ice Cream market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Coconut Bliss (United States), Danone (France), Unilever (United Kingdom), Nestle (Switzerland), Tofutti Brands (United States), Trader Joe's (United States), Halo Top Creamery (United States), So Delicious (United States), NadaMoo (United States), Van Leeuwen (United States), High Road Craft Brands (United States).



Scope of the Report of Vegan Ice Cream

Vegan ice cream, also known as dairy-free ice cream, is a plant-based alternative to traditional ice cream that is crafted without the use of any animal-derived ingredients. Unlike traditional ice cream, which is typically made with dairy milk and egg yolks, vegan ice cream is created using plant-based ingredients such as almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, soy milk, or oat milk as a base. These non-dairy alternatives are combined with various natural sweeteners, such as agave nectar, maple syrup, or coconut sugar, to achieve a sweet and creamy flavor profile. Vegan ice cream options come in a variety of flavors, ranging from classic chocolate and vanilla to more innovative choices like fruit-infused, nut-based, or even dairy-free versions of popular traditional flavors.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Take-home Vegan Ice Cream, Impulse Vegan Ice Cream, Artisanal Vegan Ice Cream), Application (Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others), Raw Material Type (Soy, Almond, Cashew, Coconut, Rice milk)



Market Drivers:

Surging Disposable Incomes and the Increasing Demand for Non-Conventional Ice Cream In Developing Economies

Increasing Number of Vegan Population Worldwide



Market Trends:

Rising Popularity of Vegan Ice Cream among Millennials

Increasing Popularity of Take-Home Ice Creams



Opportunities:

Expansion of Distribution Channel

Increasing Health Consciousness and Socialization Across the Globe

Rise of Private Label Brands

Increasing Consumer Inclination Towards Dairy Free Products in Developed Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



