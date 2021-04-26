Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Vegan Pasta Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Vegan Pasta Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Vegan Pasta. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (Italy), General Mills, Inc. (United States), Banza (United States), Sam Mills (Romania), Quinoa Corporation (United States), Jovial Foods (United States), MXO Global, Inc. (United States), Schnitzer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Windmill Organics Ltd. (United Kingdom) and Pastificio Lucio Garofalo Spa (Italy).



Definition:

Vegan Pasta is basically derived from plants sources. Vegan Pasta is majorly sourced from wheat, quinoa, chickpea, rice, and others. Easy to make and easy accessibility has led demand for pasta market. Increasing sustainability consciousness and rising vegan culture is also a major growth driver of vegan pasta market. Vegan pasta is found in various different types such as penne, spaghetti, elbows, fusilli, Farfalle, etc. Currently the Wheat Sourced Pasta is the biggest segment of vegan pasta. Geographically, Europe is the major market, although North America and Asia Pacific are other two prominent markets.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Vegan Pasta Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend

- Increasing Demand for Ready to Eat Food Products



Market Drivers

- Growth of Vegan Culture

- Enhanced Consciousness about Sustainable Food Alternatives

- Easier Accessibility of Vegan Pasta

- Large Number of Gluten Allergic People



Opportunities

- Rising Popularity of Wheat based Pasta



Restraints

- Vegan Pasta is Comparatively More Expensive than Regular Pasta



Challenges

- Rising Competition, owing to New Entrant in the Market



The Global Vegan Pasta Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Elbows, Penne, Spaghetti, Fusilli, Conchiglie, Others), Source (Wheat, Quinoa, Rice, Chickpea, Others), Category (Dried, Fresh), Distribution Channel (Online {E-Commerce Stores}, Offline {Speciality Stores, Super Markets, Hyper Markets, Departmental Stores and Convenient Stores}), Packaging Type (Boxes, Packets, Plastic Tray)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



