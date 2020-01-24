Vegas-Based Regenerative Medicine Company EUCYT to Sponsor Las Vegas WTT Team

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Regenerative medicine biotechnology company EUCYT™ is proud to announce they are major sponsors of the upcoming season of the Las Vegas Rollers' World TeamTennis (WTT) team. The sponsorship is one of many this summer that the stem cell company, based in Las Vegas, is supporting to be more involved in their home community.



EUCYT's founder and CEO Travis H. Bird, said the company is excited to support the local WTT team and be a part of this national event.



"EUCYT is a Las Vegas-based company and we very much want to be an active part of our community. And since we provide regenerative therapy solutions using stem cells to help problems such as joint, ligament, cartilage and muscle injuries, athletic individuals are prime candidates for our stem cell therapy solutions," Bird said.



"Both professional and amateur tennis players especially suffer with repetitive injuries to their knees, elbows, shoulders, wrists and ankles – all of which can benefit from regenerative medicine stem cell solutions. The tennis sponsorship of the Rollers seemed a perfect fit for us."



For more information about the Rollers' season, visit their website. Their first match will be against the Orlando Storm at 4 p.m. PDT at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, FL. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster. All WTT matches will be televised on CBS Sports Network or WTT.TV.



Visitors to the Rollers' home court at Orleans Arena will see banners and ads about the regenerative medicine company, including the website URL: http://www.eucyt.com. Clicks to the EUCYT website will give visitors the chance to learn about the numerous biotherapeutic solutions such as ProCyt™ that helps with sport-related injuries such as those to joints and muscles.



EUCYT is also a sponsor of the 2019 season of Las Vegas triple-A baseball team, The Aviators. Visitors to the Aviator's Las Vegas Stadium® in Downtown Summerlin will see banners and outfield advertisements as well.



An additional EUCYT sponsorship this summer will be Los Angeles Charger Melvin Gordon's camp, July 19-20 in Madison, Wis., benefitting his "Beyond the Flash" Foundation to combat childhood hunger and provide educational opportunities for underprivileged youth. In June, EUCYT sponsored the Jay Ayai football camp that taught children how to play football with an emphasis on remaining injury-free. EUCYT also sponsored the first-ever Battle for Vegas celebrity softball game at Las Vegas Stadium®.



If you're interested in discussing potential sponsorship opportunities with EUCYT, contact Director of Marketing and Sponsorships, Denise Bird, at 833-693-8298 or email her at Denise.Bird@EUCYT.com.