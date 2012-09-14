Las Vegas DUI Lawyer Provides Defense for Victims of Unjust Prosecution

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- According to Nevada’s new Implied Consent Law, drivers no longer have the right to refuse a breathalyzer test or blood test when suspected or driving under the influence. This new law allows law enforcement officers to collect evidence against the driver by force – including a forced blood test. Go DUI Law, a group of experienced Las Vegas DUI lawyers, specializes in the dismissal of DUI charges in these types of cases.



Many drivers do not realize that they do not necessarily have to be drunk to be prosecuted for a DUI. According to Las Vegas DUI lawyers, a driver with a blood alcohol level of as little as .08 percent will be charged with a DUI. Under the new Nevada law, the driver does not necessarily have to be exhibiting characteristics of drunk driving to be pulled over, tested for blood alcohol content and arrested for a DUI. This stringent new law provides Las Vegas DUI lawyers including Go DUI Law with an opportunity to dispute the charges.



Go DUI Law is a group of Las Vegas DUI lawyers that is committed to dismissing unjust DUI convictions. With an exceptional knowledge of the state’s DUI laws, these Las Vegas DUI lawyers are able to successfully argue on behalf of their clients. While not all cases are dismissed, it takes the expert knowledge of a Las Vegas DUI lawyer to ensure proper handling of the case and mitigation of fines and penalties.



If charged with a DUI in the state of Nevada, drivers must follow a number of procedures to request a hearing and avoid a conviction. Go DUI Law encourages all drivers to contact a Las Vegas DUI lawyer as soon as possible following an arrest. By working with a Las Vegas DUI lawyer immediately, drivers increase their chances of having their case dismissed and avoiding any possible penalties which may include financial fines, jail sentence and a revoked license.



To contact an experienced Las Vegas DUI lawyer, visit www.goduilaw.com, or call Go DUI Law at 702.366.0891.



