Vegas Insider Website, Which Features Expert Advice on Sports Betting, Is Now up and Running

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2012 -- Top Vegas insider Danny Biancullo has just launched his brand new website called TheVegasInsiders.com. The new site is already getting a lot of attention from local media; for example, the Las Vegas television site 8Newsnow.com recently did a feature on what the site has to offer.



In addition to promoting TheVegasInsiders.com, Biancullo, who is known as Danny B in the sports handicapping industry, is also answering questions about a recent Bloomberg news article that detailed how a judge decreed that former NBA Referee Tim Donaghy is no longer allowed to work for Biancullo’s radio show.



“The Judge made a decision and we must live with it,” Danny B noted, adding that Donaghy will be welcomed back to the show once his terms of probation are completed in early November of this year.



“This will be just in time for basketball season when Tim's expertise will be valued most for his advice on basketball handicapping.”



Biancullo is also up-front about a portion of the Bloomberg report that mentions his past federal conviction



“Yes, I did get in trouble back in 2004 for dealing with off shore casinos,” he said.



“I never received a commission from any casino. The only thing I did wrong was referred my clients to casinos that were solid and would pay our clients for their winnings. I got in trouble for that and served a term of 6 months house arrest."



Danny B is now focusing his attention on his new website, which he said is ideal for sports bettors who are looking for NFL Expert Picks, College Football totals, Basketball Blow-Outs or Baseball winners. The site offers three membership packages: a one-day membership for $35, a seven-day membership for $199 or a 30-day package for $499.



Danny B, who has been in the sports betting industry since 1983, has worked hard to assemble the finest sports handicappers and insiders all on one site. He and his staff understand how hard it is to beat the College Football or NFL lines alone, and advise that playing the percentages is the way to do it.



Because NFL odds can also be difficult to predict, Danny B is ready to give out Week 1 previews as well as odds on the upcoming NFL games. People who call the toll free number listed on the home page of the website will receive five free tips on what they should do this year when betting on their NFL picks against the NFL odds.



About TheVegasInsiders.com

TheVegasInsiders.com provides sports bettors advice on how to gamble. The newly-launched website gives out NFL Expert Picks and Predictions from gathering inside data and information from all around the country. This will give sports bettor a slight edge on winning. Danny B. has been a top Vegas Insider in predicting winning NFL Expert Picks against the NFL Odds for almost 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.thevegasinsiders.com