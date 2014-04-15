Vegaspartypools Presents Made Pool Parties at Daylight

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino reopens their doors April 13, and every Sunday thereafter, to patrons dressed in their Sunday bests—barely-there bikinis and sky-high heels or board shorts and white tanks—waiting to worship at the mecca of the Daylife, 11am to 6pm..



It’s provocative. Hot. Indulgent. A lavish lifestyle catering to your every desire. It’s Wild. Exhilarating. Uplifting. It’s DAYLIGHT Beach Club – featuring bass thumping beats by rotating celebrity DJs weekly (line up available online).



With a setting that evokes feelings of being on a tropical getaway, DAYLIGHT Beach Club will be the epicenter for both refined travelers and trendsetting locals – , all who seek a change in Vegas’ characteristic pool scene. Centered around a luxurious pool with three wet decks, the 5,000 person pool party, DAYLIGHT Beach Club, is the perfect setting to indulge. With 50,000 square feet of flexible outdoor space, DAYLIGHT allows the party to easily transition from day to night, always with Mandalay Bay as the backdrop, located at 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd in Las Vegas.



Body shots and champagne showers is the new Vegas daytime cleanse! Poolside bottle service is prime real estate for celebrities, trendsetters and tastemakers alike!



VegasPartyPools.com is your best resource for everything Las Vegas 2014 Pool Season, bottle service, cabana and daybed reservations, discounted tickets, VIP pool passes and guest list to DAYLIGHT Beach Club and all things related to Vegas pool parties and Day Clubs in Las Vegas. For more information on DAYLIGHT Beach Club: ?www.VegasPartyPools.com



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If you would like more information about this topic, contact Jamie Barren at (310-749-9029), or email jbpevents@gmail.com



Contact:

Jamie Barren

Company: (310-749-9029),

Cell: 310.749.9029

Email: jbpevents@gmail.com

Website: http://www.VegasPartyPoolscom