"Vegetable Farming in the US" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- A new leaf: Consumer shifts toward organic produce and ready-made meals will drive demand
Despite campaigns toward healthy heating, per capita consumption of vegetables has been falling. Fortunately for farmers, high prices have helped offset the decline in demand and have actually caused revenue to grow. Imports are generally high in the industry because supermarkets demand produce year-round as well as the lowest price point. Import penetration is forecast to slow over the next five years, though, as domestic farmers are better able to provide for consumers through greenhouse-grown produce.
Establishment in this industry grow vegetables and melons in open fields and in greenhouses. This report does not include some notable crops such as corn, soybeans or wheat, which have their own reports.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
