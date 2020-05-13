Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Vegetable Puree Market (Type - Organic, and Conventional; Vegetable - Carrot, Pumpkin, Beets, Peas, Spinach, and Others; Application - Baby Nutrition, Beverages, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/19046



Urbanization and Growth of Nuclear Families



In recent years, cooking and lifestyle have undergone tremendous changes. The major factors that have propelled this change include urbanization, growth of nuclear families, the rapid rise in dual-income households and growing disposable income. Therefore, nowadays, people prefer convenient and ready-to-cook products as the easiest way of cooking food rather than spending too much time on cooking due to their busy lifestyle. This factor has significantly increased the demand for ready-to-cook products such as vegetable purees, which reduces the hassle of cooking and preparing foods to the correct consistency.



Rising Demand for Chemical-Free Products



Moreover, processed vegetable purees use an optimal amount of vegetables in an efficient manner. Furthermore, vegetable purees are important dietary components for babies and infants. Moreover, the growing number of working mothers and women in the workforce is anticipated to increase the utilization of vegetable purees. Moreover, to meet the rising demand for chemical-free products, several manufacturers are also launching organic vegetable purees in the market.



Large Number of Consumers are Shifting to Plant-Based Products



Additionally, the current concerns over the spread of coronavirus is having a positive impact on the sales of packaged and easy-to-cook, shelf-stable convenience food such as vegetable purees in the present market environment. The outbreak of such animal origin diseases is impacting the eating habits of the consumers and a large number of consumers are shifting to plant-based products, increasing the demand for vegetable purees in the present market environment.



Large Number of People are Expected to Shift Towards a Vegetarian Diet



In addition, as the awareness about the negative effects of consuming animal-based foods increases, a large number of people are expected to shift towards a vegetarian diet opting for plant-based foodstuffs, which in turn will favor the development of the market in the near future. However, over the long term, it may remain stable.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Vegetable Puree Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Europe is Dominate in Vegetable Puree Market



Geographically, the vegetable puree market is dominated by Europe. Factors such as high disposable income, rapid urbanization, trade liberalization, and rapid expansion of modern trade have significantly influenced the growth of the Europe vegetable puree market. European countries such as the U.K. and Germany are among the largest consumers of processed foodstuff.



North America also Accounts for a Significant Share



North America also accounts for a significant share in the global vegetable puree market. The growth in this region is attributed to factors such as high birth rates and increasing the baby food industry, an increasing number of women in the workforce and the high spending capacity of the population.



Moreover, health-related concern in the U.S. is rising among the population which is escalating the growth of organic vegetable purees market in this region. Furthermore, APAC has been witnessing impressive growth in the demand for vegetable puree market in recent times due to radical changes the food consumption patterns due to increasing globalization.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With a 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/19046



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Vegetable Puree Amidst COVID-19"



Vegetable Puree Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Vegetable Puree Market Highlights



=> Vegetable Puree Market Projection



=> Vegetable Puree Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Vegetable Puree Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Vegetable Puree Market



Chapter - 4 Vegetable Puree Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Vegetable Puree Market by Type



=> Organic



=> Conventional



Chapter - 6 Global Vegetable Puree Market by Vegetable



=> Carrot



=> Pumpkin



=> Beets



=> Peas



=> Spinach



=> Others



Chapter - 7 Global Vegetable Puree Market by Application



=> Baby Nutrition



=> Beverages



=> Others



Chapter - 8 Global Vegetable Puree Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients



=> Dohler GmbH



=> Baby Gourmet Foods



=> Ingredion Incorporated



=> Kagome Co., Ltd.



=> Encore Fruit Marketing, Inc.



=> Ariza BV



=> Kiril Mischeff Ltd



=> Nestlé S.A.



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-vegetable-puree-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.