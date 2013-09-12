Vegetable Suggestions to Improve Your Diet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Numerous studies have all concluded the same thing: a diet rich in vegetables and fruits can help lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease, help prevent certain cancers, and keep appetites in check to promote healthy weight reduction. Unfortunately, studies have also shown that each person has a different perception of vegetable bitterness, which can make some of the nutritious foods seem uninviting or indigestible to them. However, there are numerous creative ways to make vegetables more palatable and improve your overall wellness through your diet.



Adding vegetables to soups, sauces, or shredding them to hide amongst other foods are all methods experts suggest when suggesting ways to incorporate more variety in their diets. Spinach and other leafy greens, combined with fruit and a little honey, can be turned into delicious smoothies that anyone will want to drink up. Changing the preparation of a vegetable, such as blanching green beans rather than boiling or steaming, can change the flavor and bring out their natural sweetness to make them more appealing. Naked vegetables can go for a dip in a variety of pools filled with salad dressings, light cream cheese, or even peanut butter.



Adding vegetables is an easy way to spice up and flavor your favorite dishes, and many recipes offer suggestions on how to shred peppers into spaghetti sauce, or grill the broccoli, carrots and eggplant brushed with olive oil for an appetizer or side dish that will make your mouth water. The important thing is to keep trying and keep adding new ones into your diet. Your body will thank you as will your taste buds once greeted with the variety of flavors you’ve added to your daily meals.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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