"Vegetables in Brazil" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- In 2012, volume growth of fresh vegetables in Brazil was 3% reaching a volume of 11 million tonnes and a per capita consumption of 58 kg per person annually. The consumption of vegetables is strongly affected by high prices as it is common for the price per kilo of certain vegetables like cucumbers and pumpkins to be higher than the unit price of poultry. Therefore with the economic growth and rise in household income, vegetable consumption is set to increase during the forecast period to 65kg...
Euromonitor International's Vegetables in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cauliflowers and broccoli, Maize, Onion, Other Vegetables, Tomatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vegetables market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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