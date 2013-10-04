Vegetables in Italy - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vegetables in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Fresh vegetables are and have always have been an essential element of Italian cuisine and form the basis of many traditional dishes. Fresh vegetables, both raw and cooked, are consumed everyday by a big part of the Italian population and, for this reason, are often considered essential. However, in recent years, fresh vegetables have suffered from competition of processed food options which are easier and faster to prepare.
Euromonitor International's Vegetables in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cauliflowers and broccoli, Maize, Onion, Other Vegetables, Tomatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vegetables market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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