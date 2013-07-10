Vegetables in Mexico - New Market Research Report

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Production levels for seasonal vegetables in Mexico and the US are still not back to normal after the 2011 severe drought. Each year, during the seasons that national production levels of these vegetables are low, Mexico satisfies domestic demand by importing from other countries such as the US. However, in 2012 seasonal vegetable imports were lower because the 2011 drought also caused lower production levels in exporting countries such as the US. As a result, the prices of seasonal vegetables...
Euromonitor International's Vegetables in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cauliflowers and broccoli, Maize, Onion, Other Vegetables, Tomatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
