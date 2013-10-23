Vegetables in the US - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vegetables in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Volume sales of vegetables increased by 1% in 2012, thereby maintaining the modest growth rate of 1% since 2010. After high prices in 2011 owing to the unfavourable weather conditions, prices of vegetables fell by 5% in 2012, as per the USDA food price outlook. Falling prices, combined with increased awareness of the health benefits of fresh vegetables and federal programme updates promoting more fresh vegetables, drove consumption in 2012. There was an increased spotlight on fresh vegetables...
Euromonitor International's Vegetables in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cauliflowers and broccoli, Maize, Onion, Other Vegetables, Tomatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vegetables market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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