Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The dosa FACTORY is a restaurant where you can satisfy all your cravings for Indian Food. Wanting to become known as The Ultimate Indian Crêpe Experience VEGETARIAN | AUTHENTIC | DINING, The Dosa FACTORY is proud to announce it's opening in Houston on Monday September 30th on 5959 Richmond Ave, suite 160, Houston, Tx 77057.



The Dosa Factory is taking fast food to a whole new level featuring an innovative environment. It’s not just unique in varieties of Dosas they offer. It is also miles apart from every other Indian restaurant in quality, excellence, service and concept. It is a semi-fast food concept mixed with a touch of education about the Dosa you order, coupled with the visual ability to see it being made. It is not just an incredibly unique concept; it is a concept that is going to bring revolution in Indian Food Industry across America and subsequently, the world!



Whether it is North Indian in Saag Paneer or Paneer Tikka Masala, Indo-Chinese in Chilli Paneer or Gobi Manchurian, Indo-Italian in Pizza, or our most popular dish from Mumbai in Pav Bhaji – You can find all these delicacies in South Indian Cuisine – literally… “all wrapped up in a Dosa!!”



Open 11 am to 9 pm daily at 5959 Richmond Ave, suite 160 Houston TX 77057



The dosa FACTORY is known as The Ultimate Indian Crêpe Experience. VEGETARIAN | AUTHENTIC | DININGGETARIAN | AUTHENTIC | DINING We are the Ultimate Indian Crêpe Experience. VEGETARIAN | AUTHENTIC | DINING

Phone 713-781-DOSA(3672)



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