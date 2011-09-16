Website Shares Over 250 Delicious Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2011 -- In response to the recent demand for a consolidated list of healthy vegetarian recipes, Spring and Elisa Shine are announcing their website, “Naturally Vegetarian Recipes.”



Having nurtured their own garden for over 16 years, and having created original recipes from the centered heart of their own organic household, the Shine family maintains a huge list of vegetarian and vegan recipes that anyone can use regardless of their experience with vegetarian cooking.



“Our goal is to provide easy vegetarian and vegan recipes that are fun to make with ingredients that you already have in your home,” says the Shine family.



The website organizes its list of vegetarian recipes into a simple to use alphabetized format; with each section hosting an average of 10 corresponding recipes. The recipes themselves are extremely easy to use, with the ingredients, servings and cooking methods clearly listed. For most recipes, Elisa even provides the time it takes to complete each step of the cooking process and quality pictures are provided of the finished platters.



Delicious recipes are offered such as Apple Cinnamon Whole Wheat Pancakes, Spicy Yam Veggie Burger, Tofu Veggie Stir Fry, Vegetarian Lasagna, Fettuccine Alfredo, and of course, the popular vegan dessert “Super Moist Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes With Vanilla Frosting.”



Natural living is a choice that Spring and Elisa have transformed into a lifestyle. Having children of their own they understand the importance of providing healthy, live foods, and have created recipes that any family can enjoy.



“Variety is the spice of life, and eating is something we all share every day, many times a day,” says Elisa and Spring. “It is crucial that people have a collection of recipes to choose from to keep their vegetarian and vegan kids happy and healthy.”



The website also provides tips and resources for people who are considering a vegan or vegetarian diet. Though the immediate health benefits are obvious, Spring and Elisa urge readers to ease into their new lifestyle change slowly; substituting foods gradually, and listening to their body as the ultimate determinate of what should and should not be eaten.



As vegetarianism and veganism grow in popularity an increasing number of people are searching for new ways to vary their diet. While to some a vegetarian diet may seem limiting, it’s websites like “Naturally Vegetarian Recipes” that are satisfying the appetites of even the pickiest of diners; and furthering the cause of vegetarianism as a result.



To learn more Elisa and Spring Shine, or to peruse their huge database of easy vegetarian recipes, please visit: http://www.naturallyvegetarianrecipes.com/