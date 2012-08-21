Vegetarianization Strategies in Food and Drinks - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Business Insights, "Vegetarianization Strategies in Food and Drinks", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- This report focuses on how food and drinks companies can benefit from the emerging vegetarianization trend. It examines how vegetarianization has evolved, defines different types of vegetarian consumers and provides case studies of successful vegetarianization strategies. It considers the future market in meat and meat-free products in the context of likely consumer and technological developments.
Scope
- Understand how companies are formulating and marketing existing and new products to meet rising consumer demands for meat-free products.
- Analyze key trends shaping the meat-free market, including consumer drivers, regulatory frameworks, and identification of likely future technologies.
- Understand the factors underlying consumer practices of restrained meat-eating and what this development means for food and drinks companies.
- Assess emerging ingredients and product technology in the meat-free industry, the potential benefits to consumers, and opportunities for your company.
- Identify barriers and opportunities in the meat-free product market and evaluate the effectiveness of your present product portfolio.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
There are seven different categories of consumers in relation to meat-free products, including three types of restrained meat eaters. Evidence on the relationship between meat consumption and key demographic variables shows that meat-free products have greater potential to appeal to certain consumer segments, including women and seniors.
Meat alternative and faux meat products can each have distinct technical, functional and emotional benefits, and companies can use these in their marketing strategies to overcome barriers and appeal to different consumer segments in the meat-free market.
Key issues affecting the success of vegetarianization strategies include the resilience of meat-centered meal cultures, the valuing of 'natural' over 'processed' food, and evidence of consumer dissatisfaction with currently available meat-free products.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What consumer and market drivers are driving the vegetarianization trend?
- Who are the key players in the meat-free market in major market countries? How are they responding to growing consumer interest in meat-free products?
- What are the newly emerging novel ingredients in meat replacement products and what benefits do they offer consumers?
- What are the barriers to growth opportunities in the vegetarianization trend and how are companies addressing them?
- Which value-added benefits are key to the success of meat-free products?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Consumer Foodservice Survey 2011: Trends in Workplace Catering and Consumer Expenditure
- Global Food and Beverage Manufacturing Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- The Top 10 Food and Drinks Ingredients Companies
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Global Food Industry Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Food Service at the Service Station Channel in Europe
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Food and Drinks Specialists in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016