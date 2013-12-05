Vegetarian's Beginner's Guide 30 Day Course Limited Christmas & New Year Sale

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- The Christmas and New Year (holiday season) is the one time in year people forget about their nutrition, health and eating habits due to excitement and festive atmosphere. Most people tend to gain a minimum of 10 pounds (1 stone) around the December to early January period because the ability to say no temptation is weaker as there is peer pressure from work colleagues at an office party, relatives invite their family over for dinner at Christmas (meaning their food portions become larger) and alcohol consumption increases. It is the only time when it is socially acceptable to consume more than usual.



This therefore leads to sudden weight gain from fatty foods and high sugar intake, but people soon regret the pleasure that they got from satisfying their cravings and appetite. However, the human body pays the price for a moment of pleasure which is seen physically by weight gain, tired skin, poor concentration or even worse can cause high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.



The food a person chooses to eat can fight, feed or prevent disease and everyday thousands of people have the opportunity to take a step in the right direction to invest in their health and well being. This inspired the creation of course Vegetarian’s Beginner’s Guide 30 Day Course designed by Illuminate Good Health Publishing who are behind the free e-newsletter Vegetarian Newbie that is aimed at health seekers and aspiring vegetarians and vegans. This course provides the information, steps and tools for any aspiring vegetarian over a period of thirty days. It makes adopting a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle achievable by taking the guesswork out of the equation by providing a clear strategy to get started. The course is provided in two types of packages the premium and the classic.



LIMITED CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR SPECIAL 14 DAY TRIAL OFFER!



Due to the holiday season there is a limited special discount on this amazing course on both the premium and classic packages. The premium consists of thirty topics, a 30 day workbook , journal and six specialized eBooks (The Vegetarian Mindset, 10 Essential Facts About Taking Supplements For The Vegetarian and Vegan, A Vegetarian’s Guide To Organic Gardening, Superfoods Volume 1 , Volume 2 and Volume 3) plus two bonus recipe eBooks ( Delicious Delectable Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes and 30 Savoury Meatless Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes) which can be purchased usually at an amazing price of $127 but due to holiday season can bought for $67 after taking the 14 day trial offer at $10. The classic consists of the 30 Day course, 30 Day Workbook, Journal, The Vegetarian Mindset and bonus eBook Delicious Delectable Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes which is usually costs $67 can be purchased at $47 due the Christmas and New Year after the 14 day trial at $7.



This excellent program can help anyone avoid the weight gain during the festive holiday as well as prevent disease and want to have better health in 2014. It covers the physical, mental and emotional transition which is necessary to sustain this way of life. Successful people take a strategic approach to transitioning into the vegetarian lifestyle by seeking for information and guidance. To start your vegetarian and vegan lifestyle, go the website to get a copy right now while the offer is still available http://www.vegetariansbeginnersguide.com.



Illuminate Good Health Publishing

info@vegetariansbeginnersguide.com

483 Green Lanes, Palmers Green

London

N13 4BS

United Kingdom

http://www.vegetariansbeginnersguide.com