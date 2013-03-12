Vegetarian's Beginner's Guide 30 Day Course the Savvy Vegetarian's Choice

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- In the last couple of years there has been an explosion in vegetarianism as more consumers are choosing to follow the vegetarian way of life due to health epidemics, the deterioration of the environment, cruelty of animals have all ignited the passion for living a eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle.



Many people have noted the benefits of adopting a vegetarian and vegan diet such as preventing disease, building good eating habits, living a conscious free lifestyle, saving the environment for future generations and knowing where food is being sourced from. However people who are interested in reducing or eliminating meat from their diet are often faced with a few obstacles on their way to achieve their goal.



The process from a meat eater to a fully fledged vegetarian or vegan can be challenging one without access to information, guidance or support which can cause aspiring vegetarians or vegan to become frustrated or worse admit defeat. The transition into vegetarianism inspired the creation of the vegetarian lifestyle course Vegetarian’s Beginner’s Guide 30 Day Course designed by Illuminate Good Health Publishing who are behind the free e-newsletter Vegetarian Newbie.



The Vegetarian’s Beginner’s Guide 30 Day Course is a brand new course created with the vegetarian newbie in mind to help them start and sustain a successful vegetarian lifestyle. This course provides the information, steps and tools for any vegetarian beginner over a period of thirty days. It takes the guesswork out of the equation by providing a strategy to get started. The course offers two types of packages the premium and the classic.



The premium consists of thirty topics, a 30 day workbook , journal and six specialized eBooks (The Vegetarian Mindset, 10 Essential Facts About Taking Supplements For The Vegetarian and Vegan, A Vegetarian’s Guide To Organic Gardening, Superfoods Volume 1 , Volume 2 and Volume 3) plus two bonus recipe eBooks ( Delicious Delectable Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes and 30 Savoury Meatless Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes) which can be purchased at an amazing price of $127. The classic consists of the 30 Day course, 30 Day Workbook, Journal, The Vegetarian Mindset and bonus eBook Delicious Delectable Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes which can be purchased at $67.



It helps to anyone to plan the transition into a vegetarian and vegan according to their personal needs and lifestyle. It covers the physical, mental and emotional transition for an aspiring vegetarian and vegan which is necessary to sustain this way of life. This premier course is anyone who has decided to pursue the vegetarian and vegan lifestyle and needs help making it happen. To start your vegetarian and vegan lifestyle go here to get your copy right now



About Illuminate Good Health Publishing

Illuminate Good Health Publishing is a digital health and wellness brand that specializes providing high quality information in a variety of niches to help people improve their personal wellness.



