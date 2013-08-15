Vegit.me Makes Vegetarian and Vegan Public Dining a Simple Possibility

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Peter wants to schedule a business dinner with Marcos, who is vegan, but which restaurant could he take his future partner to? Marcos wants to go out with Ana, who loves Chinese food, but how can they find a place with options for both? Ana thinks to gather her family, but she doesn’t know what to cook for William, her vegetarian cousin. William just thinks about his Euro trip, but doesn’t know how to keep on his diet.



This little story could seem a little far from your reality, but It could be common for an increasing number of vegetarians and vegans around the world, and also for their families and friends.



The solution allow users to find and share the best gastronomic options in restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, even if these places aren’t vegetarian, what encourage the offer of this kind of option and decrease the distance between vegetarians and non-vegetarians.



The idea of focusing on dishes and not in establishments came from the experiences of Filipe Braga, vegan, co-founder and creator of the project, in finding places to eat during his trips. He explains that had many great experiences in restaurants and places that not spread these alternatives for potential consumers. “I believe that the service will have a great utility, not only for vegetarian people, but also for those who have friends, relatives or a partner under a diet without meat or cruelty free”.



To learn more about VegIt, you can visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/vegit-veggie-dishes-anywhere or http://vegit.me



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