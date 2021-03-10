New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as rising technological advancements in emerging economies



Market Size – USD 1.73 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends-The adoption of high-level technology to produce solvent-free coatings.



The Vehicle Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 8.57 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technologies, applications, and services are changing automobiles through the adoption of several things, such as artificial intelligence, sensors, and big data analysis. With vehicles nowadays producing gigabytes of data in moments, the possibility to deliver excellent customer experiences and business method is more vital than ever. Apart from this, the increase in the connected car industry is anticipated to provide a significant number of difficulties as well as possibilities to the automotive sector, including analytics.



Vehicle analytics is a technology that lets the manufacturer or users obtain real-time data about the present state of the vehicle as well as operating methods of the driver. It also allows the vehicle counting, road condition inspection, brand detection, tracking, as well as wrong direction discovery. It needs a lot of space for storage of data. It is extensively practiced in small and medium as well as large businesses. The surging needs for efficient transport services are building a demand for vehicle analytics.



Key Players Operating in the Global Market:



Sap Se, Genetec Inc., IBM Corporation, Cloudmade, Harman International, Inquiron Ltd., Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc., Teletrac Navman Us Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Acerta Analytics Solutions



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the industry with a deeper analysis of the profile of key market players. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario with regards to mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. It also provides a detailed overview of the technological and product advancements of the market, such as product launches, brand promotions, and expansion of the product portfolio. The growing need for high diversification of the product is projected to add to the market demand.



The report covers an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer crucial insights into the companies operating in the market. The report offers a competitive edge to the readers and businesses. The report offers crucial insights into the segments to provide a thorough analysis that can help the businesses formulate strategic business decisions and market expansion strategies.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Software

Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Predictive maintenance

Warranty Analytics

Traffic Management

Dealer Performance Analysis

Infotainment

Usage-Based Insurance

Road Charging



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



OEMs

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Fleet Owners

Others



The report provides extensive coverage of investment opportunities, threats, opportunities, market trends, technological advancements, revenue share, market size, growth restraining and driving factors, technological advancements, and regional growth. Based on the regional bifurcation, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The global Vehicle Analytics market report covers extensive details about the production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, sales, market share and size, and the existence of key players in each region. The report also offers an accurate forecast of major regions of the industry that are predicted to show lucrative growth over the coming years.



Major Regions Analyzed in Report:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Vehicle Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Vehicle Analytics Market Deployment Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The development in technologies and improved safety provided by vehicle analytics

4.2.2.2. Increase in R & D activities

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concerns for network coverage

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue…



