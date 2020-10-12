Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Vehicle Electrification Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Vehicle Electrification investments from 2020 to 2026.



In 2019, the global Vehicle Electrification market size was US$ 72.8 billion and it is expected to reach US$ 130.2 billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026.



Top Key Players in the Global Vehicle Electrification Market: Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Borgwarner, Magna, Aisin, Johnson Controls, ZF, Valeo, Jtekt, Hitachi Automotive, Wabco and Other.



Company Development:



In 2019, Bosch has planned to open a new office in Holzkirchen, Germany. A new office building and a parking facility are expected to be finished by 2021. The new office space and laboratories will be made available for 900 associates on 17,000 square meters. The new parking facility will measure 21,000 square meters, providing space for around 800 cars and around 130 bicycles.



In 2019, Continental presented the third generation of power electronics in an electric SUV of a European manufacturer, providing current of up to 650 amps. The third generation delivers six times the performance of the first, while its weight has been reduced from 12 kilograms to 8 kilograms. The new power electronics can be used in a broad range of electric vehicles.



In 2019, DENSO and Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd, a supplier of semiconductors, developed a high-efficiency diode for alternators for gasoline and diesel engine vehicles. Alternators equipped with newly developed diodes for vehicles were to be sold in Europe in FY2019 and will be rolled out to manufacturing group companies around the world.



This report segments the Global Vehicle Electrification Market on the basis of Types are:



Start/Stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Liquid Heater PTC

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Starter Motor & Alternator

Actuators



On the basis of Application, the Global Vehicle Electrification Market is segmented into:



Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



Regional and Country-level Analysis:



The key regions covered in the Vehicle Electrification market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



