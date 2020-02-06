Vehicle Electrification Market : Current Trends : Future Opportunities

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The Vehicle Electrification Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% to reach USD 142.1 billion by 2027 from USD 71.0 billion in 2019. The vehicle electrification market is majorly driven by various benefits offered including but not limited to decreased vehicle weight, lower emissions, and growing demand of 48V architecture



Opportunities:



1. Use of Alternate Materials for Overall Weight Reduction to Open New Avenues in Electric Vehicle Technologies

2. Electrification of Commercial Vehicles



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=224946587



Electric power steering is estimated to be the largest segment for the market



Electric power steering (EPS) is expected to be the largest market. EPS reduces fuel consumption and improves the maneuverability of vehicles. In Europe and North America, almost all the vehicle has EPS, and in Asia Oceania, the trend is growing rapidly. In Asia Oceania, the installation rate of EPS is almost 90%. Hence, the EPS segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the market



PHEV is the fastest-growing segment in the market. Automakers are seeing plug-in hybrids as a gateway to fully electric vehicles. Increasing charging infrastructure in China, the US, and European countries would be responsible for the shift from conventional ICE vehicles to PHEVs. OEMs of these regions are also investing significantly in vehicle electrification. This would also drive the demand for PHEVs.



48V architecture is expected to be dominated by Europe



According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, Europe is estimated to have a 45.5% share of the total 48V vehicle market in 2019. Developed infrastructure such as charging stations, limited range of present-day BEVs, and high cost of HEVs and PHEVs are the few reasons why 48V vehicles are preferred over hybrid vehicles in Europe. This trend is estimated to continue for the next 10 years. The 48V system consists of a 48V Li-ion battery, DC/DC converter, and an integrated starter generator (ISG). Without replacing the present 12V architecture completely, 48V architecture can work parallelly with the combustion engine and regular 12V battery. This parallel combination helps boost the efficiency of electric parts like electrical oil, coolant, and vacuum pump. Considering the fact that emission norms in Europe are very strict, 48V vehicle is expected to hold a significant market in the near future.



Request FREE Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=224946587



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for vehicle electrification



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for vehicle electrification. The growth in this region is propelled by growing charging infrastructure and significant investments by OEMs in the development of vehicle electrification. Federal tax credits and rebate incentives are accelerating the growth of the market, especially in the US. The US is set to dominate the North American market, holding the highest market share in 2019. As the country has the presence of major OEMs and Tier I players, the adoption of electric components in ICE vehicles, BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs is very high. Hence, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



Key Questions Addressed by the Report:



- Which level of vehicle hybridization is going to dominate the market in the future?

- How are industry players addressing the challenge of maintaining a balance between performance and low-cost electric components?

- What could be the market size of vehicle electrification products?

- Which electric components will lead the market for vehicle electrification in the near future?



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Vehicle Electrification Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.