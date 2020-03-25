Vehicle Electrification Market Will Generate Massive Revenue : : DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Technologies, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, BorgWarner Inc., Magna Internation

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely " Global Vehicle Electrification Market Report 2020? Vehicle Electrification Sales Market provides information on current trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the Vehicle Electrification industry Sales Market. Global Vehicle Electrification Sales Industry report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. Some of the major players operating global Vehicle Electrification market are





- Robert Bosch GmbH



- Continental AG



- DENSO CORPORATION



- Delphi Technologies



- MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION



- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited



- JTEKT Corporation;



- Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.



- Allison Transmission Inc.





(Exclusive Offer: Upto 20% discount on this report) Click Here to Get Free Vehicle Electrification Market Research Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-vehicle-electrification-market



Global vehicle electrification market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 133.85 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of advanced technologies for electric vehicles, as well as increased demand for 48 V infrastructure and architecture in vehicles.



Competitive Analysis of the Vehicle Electrification Industry



Global vehicle electrification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vehicle electrification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



By Product Type





- Start-Stop



- Electric Power Steering (EPS)



- Liquid Heater Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC)



- Electric Air Conditioner Compressor



- Electric Vacuum Pump



- Electric Oil Pump



- Electric Water Pump



- Thermoelectric Generator



- Electric Turbocharger



- Starter Motor



- Alternator



- Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)



- Actuator





By Voltage





- 12V



- 14V



- 24V



- 48V





By Vehicle Type





- Passenger Cars (PC)



- Two-Wheeler



- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)



- Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)





By Degree of Hybridization





- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro Hybrid Vehicle



- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



- Battery Electric Vehicle & Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (BEV & FCEV)



- 48 V Vehicle





By Channel Type





- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)



- Aftermarket





Major Drivers and Restraints of the Vehicle Electrification Industry



Market Drivers:





- Rapid rise in the demand for environmental friendly automotive; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



- Growing concerns regarding the environment and drastic effects that the usage of ICE automotive has on the environment; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market



- Presence of regulations regarding the reduction of vehicle emissions is also expected to augment the growth of this market



- Greater adoption rate of electric vehicles is also expected to foster the growth of the market





Market Restraints:





- Reduction in vehicle average and driving range capability of the vehicle with the integration of this system; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market



- Lack of awareness in various regions is also expected to restrain the growth of the market



- High costs associated with the electrification process and overall system is expected to restrict its adoption rate



- Complications in attaining the optimal levels of performance and weight ratio can also hamper the market growth





The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



Regional Analysis



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)



Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )



Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Delphi Technologies; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; BorgWarner Inc.; Magna International Inc.; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; JTEKT Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Allison Transmission Inc.; Calsonic Kansei Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Valeo; WABCO; GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH; Schaeffler AG; MAHLE GmbH; Dana Limited; Nexteer Automotive; Mando Corp.; Volkswagen AG; Honda Motor Co., Ltd. among others.



Table Of Content:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Global Vehicle Electrification Market Landscape



Part 04: Global Vehicle Electrification Market Sizing



Part 05: Global Vehicle Electrification Market Segmentation By Product



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Geographic Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



Browse report overview with 220 tables and 60 figures spread through 350 pages and detailed TOC on " Vehicle Electrification Market Research Report: Global Industry Size, Share and Growth Forecast to 2027? at: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-vehicle-electrification-market



Reason to Buy Vehicle Electrification Market Report





- Get a complete image of the Vehicle Electrification market



- Identify growing segments and reasons for driving change



- Recognize the competitive environment, the market's key players and top brands



- 7 years' forecasts to judge how the Vehicle Electrification market is predicted to grow.





Company profile analysis covers in-depth analysis of the player's business and key financial metric such as net revenue, revenue breakup by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, key business strategy, major products and services, and recent news and other market activities.



About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!



Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.



Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact:



Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com